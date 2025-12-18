The Last Best Ski Hills Are in Montana: What To Know Going Into This Season

"Montana's ski areas are approachable, affordable and perfect for family-friendly adventures," said Mitch Staley, chief marketing officer at the Montana Department of Commerce.

Notable improvements this year include Big Sky Resort's new Explorer Gondola, which replaces the Explorer chairlift and connects guests to the lower terminal of the Tram and Lost Trail Ski Area's new RFID passes that will allow for faster lift access this season.

For skiers and snowboarders looking for uniquely Montana ski experiences, ski back in time at Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, which features runs that start in Montana and end in Idaho (part of the Pacific Time Zone), or enjoy hiking up to steep chutes at one of the only nonprofit ski areas in the country: Bridger Bowl. Blacktail Mountain Ski Area, located near Flathead Lake, is one of the only ski areas in the country that operates with a lodge and parking area at the top of the mountain, offering an experience acknowledged humorously by locals with the saying, "the first run is free."

Bear Paw Ski Bowl, located south of the Hi-Line (U.S. Highway 2), is one of only two ski areas in the country located on tribal land and offers affordable lift tickets on the weekends. The mountain is run by dedicated volunteer staff who help manage the mountain and raise money for mountain upgrades and rental gear.

Downhill skiing isn't the only adrenaline-boosting sport that comes to life in the winter. The sport of skijoring, which features a skier pulled behind a horse, has deep roots in many small-town communities across the state that hold skijoring events, such as the Big Hole Valley Skijoring in Wisdom and the National Finals for Skijoring Races in Red Lodge.

The first-ever professional skijoring series in North America, Pro Skijor, will be coming to Montana for the Gallatin Skijor Invitational in Bozeman on Jan. 24-25, 2026. Get tickets for the event here.

For winter enthusiasts who prefer cross-country skiing, Montana offers groomed trails in every corner of the state. Popular starting points include LOGE Glacier in Essex, Chief Joseph Pass in Jackson, Red Lodge Nordic Center and Lake Elmo State Park in southeast Montana.

Learn about all 15 ski areas, skijoring and cross-country trails, as well as other popular winter sports like snowmobiling and more, by going to visitmt.com.

