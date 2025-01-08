The Latest Innovation from CHIPS AHOY! Is…Not A Cookie?! Introducing New CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites - Bite-Sized Blondies to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

CHIPS AHOY! Celebrates Thick, Square, Soft-Baked Blondies with the "Sweet Getaway" Sweepstakes and Immersive Experience at Arlo Midtown in New York City

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIPS AHOY! is introducing its latest innovation – and it's NOT a cookie! New CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites, Blondie variety, brings the CHIPS AHOY! chocolate chip cookie taste fans love, reimagined in a soft-baked treat, delivering a classic baked favorite in a convenient, snackable form.

CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Hotel Room at Arlo Midtown

Baked into a square shape with a soft and chewy texture inspired by a brownie, CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites, Blondie variety, are made with delicious, real chocolate chips and no high fructose corn syrup, offering an entirely reimagined CHIPS AHOY! experience. Baked Bites are now available in the Blondie variety, with more flavors to come. Packaged in convenient snack packs that are great for on-the-go snacking, sharing with friends or enjoying at home, this new treat shakes up the chocolate chip cookie brand's offerings as the brand expands into the sweet baked goods category.

To celebrate the launch of Baked Bites, CHIPS AHOY! is giving fans the opportunity to win an ultimate soft, sweet and chocolatey CHIPS AHOY! experience with an immersive stay in limited-edition Baked Bites hotel rooms in New York City. Starting on January 8, 2025, fans can enter for a chance to win an all-expenses paid weekend stay for two from March 28-30 in Baked Bites themed hotel rooms at Arlo Midtown near New York City's top attractions such as Times Square, Central Park and more. The rooms will be transformed into a CHIPS AHOY! snacks-perience that indulges the senses, including a deliciously comfortable bed with a soft, plush comforter and pillows to look like a massive, soft Baked Bite; square Baked Bite pillows; plush CHIPS AHOY! slippers and cozy robes; branded wall and framed artwork; blue accent lighting; Baked Bite-scented toiletries; a terrace with CHIPS AHOY! furniture overlooking the city skyline; and more.

"The introduction of Baked Bites follows a year filled with delicious CHIPS AHOY! innovations from the Mmm-proved Original recipe reveal and Crunchy Gluten Free Cookie, to seasonal limited editions and Big Chewy Cookies," said CHIPS AHOY! Senior Director, Sabrina Sierant. "We're thrilled to introduce Baked Bites, which offers such a unique, soft and chewy snack for chocolate chip lovers, and wanted to treat fans to a truly immersive experience that celebrates the launch and this new and exciting product."

Five first prize winners and their guests will each stay in a Baked Bites themed hotel room, and 5,000 second prize winners will win a free box of new CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites. Enter for a chance to win at www.CHIPSAHOYBakedBites.com. Those who don't win, and are in New York City, can still enjoy a unique taste of Baked Bites as Arlo Midtown will also feature exclusive CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites food and beverage items sold at the hotel's bar and restaurant during the activation weekend, March 28-30, for all hotel guests and visitors to enjoy.

Now rolling out to grocery stores nationally, each box of Baked Bites contains five snack packs and retails starting at $3.98 per box. In addition to Baked Bites, CHIPS AHOY! is also releasing a new flavor in their Original line-up for chocolate and caramel lovers: New CHIPS AHOY! Chocolate Caramel Cookie, available in grocery stores nationally in early 2025.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Making a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Begins at 12:00 AM ET on 1/8/25 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 2/19/25. Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/DC who are 18 years or older. For Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details and restrictions visit www.CHIPSAHOYBakedBites.com. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Mondelēz Global LLC, 100 Deforest Avenue, East Hanover, NJ 07936

All plans, features and amenities depicted herein are based upon preliminary decor and are subject to change without notice.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF Bar and TATE'S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index.

About Arlo Hotels

Arlo Hotels is an independent, experience-driven hotel brand, a home base for explorers and a launch pad for all things local. Easy style and friendly faces welcome guests into a community-driven environment, and intuitively designed guest rooms provide peaceful places to rest and recharge. Each location is a living room away from home, a desk while working on the road, and invites guests to travel their way, every day – with a few surprises along the way. The Arlo portfolio includes Arlo SoHo, Arlo NoMad, Arlo Midtown and Arlo Williamsburg in New York; Arlo Wynwood in Miami, Arlo Chicago and Arlo Washington, D.C. For news, updates and a little wanderlust inspiration, follow @arlohotels on Instagram or visit arlohotels.com.

SOURCE Mondelēz International