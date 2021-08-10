The Latin Music Icon, Rubén Blades Returns To The Stage With "Salswing Tour! & The Roberto Delgado Big Band," Starting In The United States!

The opportunity to resume live concerts is finally here, and it will kick off with his Salswing Tour! In the repertoire of Blades' concerts, he will include songs from his latest album and his iconic hits, accompanied by The Roberto Delgado Big Band, composed of 20 Panamanian musicians, who have been performing in the most prestigious stages around the world for the past 10 years.

"We are very happy to be able to work and engage with our fans again, after almost two years without being able to do so. With the Roberto Delgado Big Band, a band of 20 musicians that continuously sounds better and better, we are eager and excited to share our latest album Salswing!, and my greatest hits… please make sure to get vaccinated," stated Rubén Blades.

The Salswing Tour! is also the best way for this Panamanian artist to celebrate and share with his followers his recognition as the 2021 Person of the Year that he will receive from the Latin Recording Academy®, later this year in the city of Las Vegas, Nevada.

This award, presented by the Latin Recording Academy®, is one of the many recognitions that this renowned artist has recently received, such as the Gold Medal of Merit in Fine Arts that is awarded by the Ministry of Culture of Spain that took place this past June in the city of Madrid, and the Harvard Arts Medal from Harvard University, his alma mater, which also made him the first Latino to receive this recognition.

"It is an honor for us to work with this Latin icon, who has inspired generations through his salsa music and his vast artistic career. Ruben Blades is not only a talented artist, but also a great ambassador and activist for our Latin community. We are proud that he has been honored as the 2021 Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy®," added Nelson Albareda CEO of Loud And Live.

The multi award-winning Panamanian artist, politician, and activist Rubén Blades, makes his big return to the stage in the United States. Salswing Tour! is presented by the entertainment, marketing, and media company, Loud And Live, and will take place in the main cities including Miami, New York, and Los Angeles among others, starting in San José, California, on November 20, 2021.

The following are the dates and cities of Rubén Blades Salswing Tour! & The Roberto Delgado Big Band, in the United States:

DATE CITY VENUE 11/20/2021 Oakland, CA Paramount Theatre 11/21/2021 Los Angeles, CA Dolby Theatre 11/24/2021 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center 11/26/2021 Miami, FL James L. Knight Center (*) 11/28/2021 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre (*) 12/02/2021 New York, NY Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden 12/03/2021 Washington, DC EagleBank Arena 12/05/2021 Chicago, IL Arie Crown Theatre

(*) Both the Boston and New York show will feature Special Guest LUBA MASON presenting "TRIANGLE", with Joe Locke on vibraphone, James Genus on bass, and Samuel Torres as additional percussionist.

Sobre Rubén Blades

One of the most influential artists in Latin America, who recently celebrated his 73rd birthday, and with over 50 years of his musical career, continues to reap recognition such as that being named 2021 Person of the Year by the Latin Recording Academy®, or receiving from the hands of the King of Spain, Felipe VI, the Gold Medal of Merits in Fine Arts by the Ministry of Culture of Spain, or being the first Latin American artist to be award the Harvard Arts Medal from Harvard University. Among the multiple awards received throughout his career, 8 Latin GRAMMY® and 9 GRAMMY®.

Outside of his music and acting career, he is also a Professor at Steinhardt Dean's Scholar-in-Residence at the New York University (NYU).

In 2000, Blades, was appointed the United Nations Ambassador against Racism. Since he began to compose and write in his teens, he has never stopped being a sensible artist who is attentive to social issues.

He is currently filming the 7th season of the hit series "Fear The Walking Dead", finishing his long-awaited autobiography, and sharing his opinions on his blogs "La Esquina de Rubén" and ¨El diario de la Peste.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media, and live events company that fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Based in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe, and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

