The Laughing Cow® Introduces Bold and Creamy Dill Pickle Flavor to Cheese Lovers Everywhere

The new flavor is offered at just the right moment and is the perfect base for the viral Dill Pickle Dip.

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Laughing Cow®, makers of the iconic spreadable, creamy cheese wedges, is bringing to life one of today's most buzzed-about flavors with the launch of The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavor, featuring two grams of protein and 25 calories per wedge. As dill pickle dip dominates social feeds and recipe platforms nationwide, the new variety transforms the Dill Pickle Flavor that inspired the viral dip sensation into a convenient, craveable everyday snack. Combining the bright, tangy punch of dill pickle with The Laughing Cow's signature smooth, spreadable texture, the latest innovation delivers a bold twist on a flavor consumers can't get enough of.

The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavor blends bold dill pickle flavor with the brand’s signature creamy texture in perfectly portioned wedges The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavor serves as the creamy base for an easy, craveable Dill Pickle Dip recipe perfect for snack boards and gatherings

Dill pickle ranks among today's fastest-growing flavors across snack and food culture. According to Mintel (2024), 65% of U.S. adults who snack report experience with or interest in pickle-flavored options, and product launches have surged in recent years. Its rapid rise reflects strong consumer demand and sustained cross-category momentum.

From social feeds to grocery aisles, dill pickle's widespread popularity is inspiring new ways to bring the trend home. As consumers look for simple, elevated ways to recreate trending recipes at home, The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavor delivers a creamy, light base that makes entertaining effortless. The brand is also sharing its own easy Dill Pickle Dip recipe featuring its new flavor.

"As we continue to evolve The Laughing Cow portfolio, we're focused on bringing culturally relevant flavors into our distinctive creamy, portioned wedge," said Jessica Dillon, Senior Brand Director of The Laughing Cow. "For more than 150 years, The Laughing Cow has embraced an innovative spirit—continually reimagining how people enjoy cheese while staying true to the quality and craftsmanship at our core. With Dill Pickle Dip having such a strong cultural moment, this flavor allows us to be part of that conversation in a way that feels true to our brand. The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavor reflects our legacy of innovation, pairing today's trending flavor with the timeless creamy texture, convenience, and craveable taste our fans love."

Perfect for everyday snacking, game day spreads or building an easy snack board, The Laughing Cow brings the bold, tangy Dill Pickle profile to the cheese aisle in its signature eight-wedge round box. Each individually wrapped wedge is made with real cheese and contains two grams of protein and just 25 calories, making it easy to enjoy on its own or paired with crackers, vegetables or wraps—while also offering a lighter twist on traditional party dips.

The Laughing Cow Dill Pickle Flavor is now available at major retailers nationwide including Publix, Albertsons, Stop & Shop, Jewel-Osco, Hy-Vee, for a suggested retail price of $4.99. To locate the new flavor near you, visit www.thelaughingcow.com/product-locator/. The new product joins The Laughing Cow's existing offerings, including:

Creamy Original

Creamy Light

Creamy Garlic & Herb

Creamy Aged White Cheddar Variety

Creamy Spicy Pepper Jack Variety

Creamy Smoked Gouda Variety

Creamy Jalapeño

Plant-Based Original

Plant-Based Garlic & Herb

About The Laughing Cow®:

Part of the Bel US family of cheese, fruit, and veggie snacks, The Laughing Cow® Spreadable Cheese Wedges are deliciously rich and creamy snacks. The Laughing Cow® is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel US, part of the Bel Group, a 160-year-old, family-owned, and mission-led company. Guided by its PurposeFull Snacking initiative, Bel US' products inspire more intentional and joyful snacking choices that nourish people and help build a more sustainable future of food. Bel is a major player in fruit, veggie, and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer preferences. Bel Group produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to The Laughing Cow, other beloved Bel US products include GoGo squeeZ®, Boursin®, Babybel®, and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts®, and Price*s® labels.

www.belbrandsusa.com

