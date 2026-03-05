Babybel® Introduces Babybel PRO, Redefining Snack Cheese with Protein + Probiotics for Mindful Snackers

With 5g of protein, 1 billion live & active probiotics, 100% real cheese and just 50 calories, Babybel PRO delivers a purposeful snack in a uniquely fun way

CHICAGO, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Babybel®, the beloved snack cheese brand, is announcing the launch of Babybel PRO, a new snack cheese with both protein and probiotics created to meet growing consumer demand for intentional, delicious, and convenient snacks. Made with 100% real cheese and just four real ingredients, each individually wrapped Babybel PRO delivers 5g of protein and 1 billion live & active LGG® probiotics — all for 50 calories.*^

Babybel PRO combines 5g of protein and 1 billion live & active LGG probiotics in a convenient, 50-calorie snack made with 100% real cheese and four real ingredients. Designed for busy days and active schedules, Babybel PRO fits seamlessly into daily routines as an easy snacking solution for the modern, purposeful snacker.

At the core of this innovation is the unique combination of protein and probiotics in a single, mini-sized cheese. This taps into the growing consumer demand for functional foods which offer benefits beyond traditional formats like protein bars, shakes, probiotic beverages, and yogurts (Mintel, 2025). With Babybel Pro, consumers can now enjoy both protein and probiotics in a convenient, delicious way.

"As shoppers increasingly seek out snacks that deliver both protein and probiotics, we recognized an opportunity to expand the Babybel portfolio, so consumers don't have to choose between goodness and enjoyment," said Jessica Dillon, Senior Brand Director for Babybel. "To meet consumers' desire for both benefits in one snack, we brought them together in the playful, perfectly portioned format only Babybel can offer."

From a nourishing bite after a daily walk, or a much-needed afternoon snack, this mini cheese fits seamlessly into consumers' daily routines. Perfect for a gym bag, lunchbox, or backpack, it's a convenient, delicious snack whenever it's needed most. Wrapped in the brand's signature red wax, Babybel PRO delivers a purposeful offering that reimagines what snack cheese can deliver.

Babybel PRO joins Babybel's existing lineup of cheeses and snack cheese alternative offerings, which are now available in nine varieties, including:

Babybel PRO is available now at Target and select retailers, with rollout to Walmart and Kroger beginning this March and broader nationwide distribution planned throughout 2026.The suggested retail price is $8.49 for a 12-count pack. To find Babybel near you, visit babybel.com/product-locator.

*Saturated Fat is 2g, 10% of your daily value for one Babybel.

^Contains 1 billion live and active LGG™ probiotic cultures

ABOUT BABYBEL:

Part of the Bel family of products in the U.S., Babybel® and Babybel Plant-Based are the perfect snacks for the whole family. Babybel is one of the most popular brands manufactured by Bel Brands USA, Inc., a subsidiary of Bel Group, which champions responsible and sustainable food for all. Guided by its PurposeFull Snacking initiative, Bel's products inspire more intentional and joyful snacking choices that nourish people and help build a more sustainable future of food. Bel is a major player in fruit, veggie, and dairy single-serving portion snacking, as well as a producer of plant-based cheese options to meet a range of consumer preferences. Bel Group produces more than thirty local and international brands that are sold in more than 130 countries around the globe. In addition to Babybel, other beloved Bel Brands USA products include GoGoSqueez®, Boursin®, The Laughing Cow®, and popular cheese spreads marketed under Kaukauna®, Merkts®, and Price*s® labels.

www.belbrandsusa.com

