The Launch Of Qualia Magnesium+ Sets New Standard In How Magnesium Can Be Supplemented

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- There is clear agreement in the scientific community that magnesium is crucial to human health, supporting everything from bone and heart health to sleep quality and muscle recovery. Yet many studies, such as one published by The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association in 2018, found that at least 50% of Americans are deficient in magnesium .

Many modern culprits, such as mineral-depleted soil, excessive stress, and poor absorption of magnesium forms common in magnesium supplements, are to blame.

In early 2024, a scientific article described magnesium’s role in all twelve hallmarks, and proposed that maintaining optimal amounts of magnesium may contribute to healthy aging (L. J. Dominguez, N. Veronese, M. Barbagallo, Nutrients. 16 (2024), doi:10.3390/nu16040496). This is not your average magnesium supplement. Qualia Magnesium+ delivers NINE FORMS of magnesium, along with 70+ complementary minerals and trace minerals, into a simple two-capsule serving.

Qualia Magnesium+ , a unique new formulation from the Qualia brand of premium supplements, aims to address these issues with cutting edge formulation techniques.*

The brand new formula features 9 different forms of bioabsorbable magnesium coupled with 70+ minerals and trace minerals that further potentiate magnesium's effects, all in one supplement.

"Magnesium is too critical to our health to be a common deficiency," states Qualia CEO James Schmachtenberger. "Caring about bioavailability, form diversity, and complementary ingredients, should be self-evident in defining adequate magnesium supplementation. We wanted to create a magnesium supplement that could overcome all the modern variables working against adequate levels of this essential mineral to our health."*

Qualia Magnesium+ launched at qualialife.com , Amazon, iherb.com and in select brick and mortar chain stores in October, adding to Qualia's rapidly expanding lineup of cutting edge health and wellness products.

"Magnesium supplementation is already popular," adds Schmachtenberger. "But the method of how to supplement it correctly is something we're excited to be advancing."

About Qualia Life Sciences:

Qualia Life Sciences was established in 2015. Their products emphasize complex systems science, which recognizes the body's inherent self-regulation capacity as a key factor in addressing various health issues. Their expanding product lineup includes options for aging, brain health, senolytics , sleep, and many products under development.

*Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

