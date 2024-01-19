The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) on Behalf of Investors

News provided by

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

19 Jan, 2024, 22:36 ET

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of GrafTech International Ltd. ("GrafTech" or the "Company") (NYSE: EAF) on behalf of investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 16, 2022, after the market closed, GrafTech disclosed that operations had been temporarily suspended at its graphite electrode manufacturing facility after an inspection by the State Attorney's Office for the Secretary of the Environment for the State of Nuevo León. The Company's International operating license in Mexico was also determined to be no longer in effect.

On this news, GrafTech's stock price fell $0.45, or 8.5%, to close at $4.85 on September 19, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on April 28, 2023, GrafTech released its first quarter 2023 financial results, revealing that sales had declined 62% compared to the previous year, reporting a net loss of over $7 million compared to a net income of $124 million the previous year.

On this news, GrafTech's stock price fell $0.47, or 9.9%, over the next two consecutive trading days to close at $4.25 per share on May 1, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased GrafTech securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.  If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Also from this source

DG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Dollar General Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

DG Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Dollar General Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit...
BRBS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

BRBS Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.