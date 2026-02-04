Strategic elevation signals bold expansion as Doceree redefines healthcare marketing with AI-powered precision and purpose

SHORT HILLS, N.J., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first AI-powered Operating System for healthcare marketing, today announced a leadership milestone: the elevation of Kamya Elawadhi to Co-Founder & President—a move that cements the company's aggressive growth trajectory and unwavering commitment to transforming how healthcare brands connect with healthcare professionals.

The Leadership Shift Powering Doceree's Next Chapter in the US: Kamya Elawadhi Announced as Co-Founder & President

Elawadhi's appointment recognizes her instrumental role in architecting Doceree's US expansion, forging deep-rooted partnerships across agencies, publishers, health systems, and pharmaceutical powerhouses—all while championing a vision of privacy-forward, clinically intelligent messaging that reaches HCPs when and where it matters most.

Since joining Doceree as Chief Client Officer, Elawadhi hasn't just accelerated growth—she's redefined what scalable, meaningful healthcare engagement looks like. She's turned strategic relationships into revenue engines, transformed brand partnerships into lasting ecosystem momentum, and positioned Doceree at the forefront of an industry desperate for innovation that respects both privacy and precision.

"Five years ago, Doceree was built on a simple belief: healthcare communication can be more meaningful when it reaches HCPs in the moments that matter," said Kamya Elawadhi, Co-Founder & President, Doceree. "I'm honored to step into this role and continue scaling our impact in the US, bringing together innovation, trust, and measurable outcomes for brands, publishers, and the HCP community. The opportunity ahead is massive, and we're just getting started."

"Kamya has been instrumental in architecting Doceree's growth story from day one—turning ambition into execution and partnerships into durable momentum," said Harshit Jain, MD, Founder & Global CEO, Doceree. "This elevation to Co-Founder & President isn't just overdue recognition for her transformative impact since inception—it's essential for where we're headed. Her leadership also exemplifies how women are reshaping healthtech growth with sharper customer insight, stronger ecosystem leadership, and the operational rigor required to scale at speed. As we expand our US footprint and strengthen our platform, Kamya's vision and discipline will define our next chapter."

In her expanded role, Elawadhi will spearhead Doceree's strategic growth agenda with focus on helping healthcare and life sciences marketers reach verified HCP audiences with unprecedented relevance while navigating an increasingly complex privacy landscape. Her mandate is clear—drive innovation that delivers measurable outcomes, build partnerships that last, and scale solutions that set new industry standards.

As healthcare marketing stands at the intersection of technology, regulation, and human connection, Doceree—under Elawadhi's leadership—is positioning itself not just as a platform, but as the operating system for an entire industry's transformation.

