The Leading Cloud Email Security Solutions of 2024 Unveiled in Info-Tech Research Group's Data Quadrant Report, Presented by SoftwareReviews

TORONTO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has published the 2024 Cloud Email Security Data Quadrant Report, powered by SoftwareReviews data. SoftwareReviews is a division of the global research and advisory firm and a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. The firm's report names four cloud email security software providers as Gold Medalists for the year.

Cloud email security works seamlessly with cloud email providers to secure email traffic, protecting users and organizations from phishing attempts, email hijacking within the supply chain, and safeguarding the identities of both organizations and individual mailboxes. Adopting a cloud email strategy enhances security, ensures compliance, reduces administrative tasks, and scales easily with growth. It also offers greater accessibility with web-based management. Without a cloud email strategy, organizations are at higher risk of cyber threats, data breaches, financial loss, and reputational damage, and they face more operational disruptions and compliance issues.

For organizations seeking the ideal cloud email security software solution that is best aligned with their specific requirements, Info-Tech's report spotlights the leading providers for the year. This recognition is based on authentic feedback from 284 users and SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant assessment.

Avanan, 8.8 CS, ranked high for ease of data integration.

IRONSCALES, 8.6 CS, ranked high for ease of implementation.

Proofpoint ATP, 8.5 CS, ranked high for administrative dashboard and reporting.

SpamTitan, 8.3 CS, ranked high for phishing protection.

"In today's rapidly evolving digital environment, adopting a cloud email strategy is essential for organizational security," says Carlos Rivera, principal research advisor, security and privacy, Info-Tech Research Group and SoftwareReviews. "Integrated Cloud Email Security is a quick on-ramp to email security but it lacks in-line security features of SEG (secure email gateway) solutions like encryption. Cloud email security solutions provide advanced threat detection and real-time protection, effectively countering sophisticated cyber threats like phishing and email hijacking. Organizations that embrace these strategies benefit from enhanced compliance, reduced administrative overhead, and increased operational efficiency. Conversely, those that do not adopt cloud-based email security expose themselves to significant risks, including data breaches and potential financial and reputational damage. Embracing cloud email security is a strategic imperative for safeguarding organizational integrity."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. The firm's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class technology research and advisory firm. SoftwareReviews empowers organizations with the best data, insights, and advice to improve the software buying and selling experience.

For buyers, SoftwareReviews' proven software selection methodologies, customer insights, and technology advisors help maximize success with technology decisions. For providers, the firm helps build more effective marketing, product, and sales processes with expert analysts, how-to research, customer-centric marketing content, and comprehensive analysis of the buyer landscape.

