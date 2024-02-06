The leading EU identity verification platform Evrotrust secures €3.3 million in new funding

News provided by

Evrotrust Technologies AD

06 Feb, 2024, 03:00 ET

The investment will further Evrotrust's global expansion and underscore its leadership in the digital identity verification space.

LONDON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evrotrust, Europe's trusted digital transformation provider, has received a significant investment of €3.3 million from existing clients and private equity fund Silverline Capital. This is just a few months after Evrotrust got recognized as a notified eID scheme by the European Commission. The funding reinforces Evrotrust's position as a major player in the European digital identity market.

The company's services are utilized by over 1.3 million unique users from 58 countries, and 150 enterprises from 11 countries, among which are 15 of Europe's leading banking institutions. The funds will be allocated to bolster Evrotrust's international expansion and foster the development of a novel product— a digital identity wallet for citizens across the world. This wallet will store personal documents such as identity cards, educational diplomas, and driving licenses, ensuring the utmost security and privacy for users, while promoting interoperability with various EU and US digital infrastructures.

Konstantin Bezuhanov, CEO of Evrotrust, shared: "The investment is a vote of confidence from those who have used and experienced the value of the platform. It will also forward our international development plans and help us penetrate new markets. Evrotrust solves a problem larger than the tech sector, as we redefine digital and offline identity use, aligning them with the dynamic needs of the modern economy."

The support from Silverline will enable accelerated growth for the company. It comes at a time when the digital identity landscape is about to change drastically, especially with the upcoming eIDAS 2.0 regulation, which is a major opportunity for businesses. Evrotrust is also going to increase its team, hiring top-tier executives across Europe to support its innovation goals.

About Evrotrust

Evrotrust is an identity verification provider with a mission to help businesses and governments digitally transform their processes and develop sustainable digital channels. The Evrotrust platform provides an end-to-end solution for reusable electronic identification and signing with qualified certificates that enable users to remotely participate in the economy using only their smartphone.

www.evrotrust.com

About Silverline Capital

Silverline Capital is a private equity fund that provides mezzanine and equity financing solutions to outstanding businesses with a history of strong and sustainable competitive positions that have the potential to be industry leaders in their segments.

www.silverlinecapital.net

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081253/4045099/evrotrust_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Evrotrust, la principale plateforme européenne de vérification d'identité, obtient un nouveau financement de 3,3 millions d'euros

Evrotrust, la principale plateforme européenne de vérification d'identité, obtient un nouveau financement de 3,3 millions d'euros

Evrotrust, le fournisseur de transformation numérique de confiance en Europe, a reçu un investissement important de 3,3 millions d'euros de la part...
Evrotrust obtiene 3,3 millones de euros en nueva financiación

Evrotrust obtiene 3,3 millones de euros en nueva financiación

Evrotrust, proveedor de transformación digital de confianza de Europa ha recibido una importante inversión de 3,3 millones de euros de clientes...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.