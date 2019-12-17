The Leapfrog Group Announces 2019 Top Hospital Recipients

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the nation's highest quality hospitals, The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality, announced today the recipients of its elite 2019 Top Hospitals award. This year Florida, California, Michigan and Virginia boast the greatest number of Top Hospitals, with nine or more hospitals in each of those states receiving the elite distinction.

On the heels of the fall 2019 Hospital Safety Grades announcement, the Top Hospital award offers recognition to the highest quality hospitals as identified through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. Less than six percent of all eligible facilities are in receipt of the designation.

"Leapfrog is honored to spotlight the hospitals across the nation that have truly gone above and beyond in their pursuit of excellence. Our Top Hospital award, one of the most prestigious in the U.S., recognizes hospitals for ensuring their facilities prioritize safety and quality in patient care," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "The standards achieved by Top Hospitals reflect the high expectations set by Leapfrog and its expert panels, which starts with a commitment to transparency. We also commend all hospitals that demonstrated this commitment by participating in the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey."

Of the 120 Top Hospitals recognized, 10 were Top Children's Hospitals, 37 Top General Hospitals, 55 Top Teaching Hospitals and 18 Top Rural Hospitals. Top Hospitals are located in the following states:

California , 16

, 16 Colorado , 2

, 2 Florida , 21

, 21 Georgia , 2

, 2 Idaho , 1

, 1 Illinois , 8

, 8 Indiana , 1

, 1 Kentucky , 1

, 1 Louisiana , 1

, 1 Maine , 1

, 1 Massachusetts , 3

, 3 Michigan , 9

, 9 Missouri , 1

, 1 Nebraska , 1

, 1 Nevada , 4

, 4 New Jersey , 7

, 7 New Mexico , 1

, 1 New York , 3

, 3 North Carolina , 5

, 5 Ohio , 1

, 1 Pennsylvania , 6

, 6 Rhode Island , 1

, 1 South Carolina , 2

, 2 Tennessee , 2

, 2 Texas , 7

, 7 Utah , 1

, 1 Virginia , 9

, 9 Washington , 3

Performance across many areas of hospital care is considered for the competitive award, including preventing infections, reducing C-sections, using technology to reduce medication errors and implementing surgical volume standards for safety. The winners will be officially recognized at Leapfrog's Annual Awards Dinner and Ceremony on December 17, 2019 in Washington, D.C.

Data used to identify Top Hospitals are gathered and publicly reported through The Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The Leapfrog Hospital Survey compares hospitals' performance on national standards of patient safety, quality, efficiency and management structures that prevent errors, providing the most comprehensive picture of how patients fare at individual institutions. The data collected also enable hospitals to benchmark their progress toward The Leapfrog Group's standards and measure the care they deliver.

To see the methodology for Top Hospitals and the full list of 2019 honorees, please visit www.leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals .

