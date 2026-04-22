The Learning & Intelligence℠ Era Starts Now: Thought Industries Unveils AI Wave

Thought Industries introduces Omnichannel Learning and Conversational AI Learning to deliver the right answer, the right next step, in the right moment to power customer growth.

BOSTON, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries today announced AI Wave, a new launch series for its Customer Learning & Intelligence platform that brings to market AI innovations built for how customers engage with businesses to learn about and adopt their products in an agentic and omnichannel world. Together, these launches mark a shift from static course delivery to an intelligent model of customer learning, one that guides every customer to the right value, wherever they are, and turns every interaction into actionable signals.

The first launches, Omnichannel and Conversational AI Learning, are available now. Together, they help businesses make trusted education content discoverable across the channels and products customers already use, while giving customers faster answers, clearer next steps, and context-aware guidance in the moment. And because every search, question, and click becomes a signal, the experience gets smarter over time, surfacing what each customer needs next, not just what they asked for. In doing so, Thought Industries turns each customer interaction into real-time insight businesses can use to better understand customer needs and drive adoption, retention, and customer growth.

"Thought Industries first defined what customer education should be. Now, we are defining how it is evolving," said Irana Wasti, CEO of Thought Industries. "The era of static content, sending customers to a portal and hoping they find the right answer, is over. The companies that win will help customers realize value faster and understand each journey well enough to anticipate needs before they are even expressed. That is how customer education evolves from content delivery into a driver of measurable business impact. That is what we are building."

Companies including MongoDB, Skillpath, SOCi, Vetfolio, and IMA are already using the new capabilities.

Learning for a New Era

Customer education teams are under growing pressure to drive adoption at a time when customers expect personalized, individualized experiences, often with flat headcount, fragmented systems, and content models built for a different era. Meanwhile, products are changing fast, and knowledge is scattered across academies, help centers, communities, product experiences, search, and AI tools, which are increasingly becoming the first places customers go for answers. The result is a fault line between what business leaders expect, what customers need, and what education teams can realistically deliver.

Unlike LMS platforms originally designed for internal employee training and later adapted for customer audiences, Thought Industries was designed for customer education from the start and continues to redefine where customer education is going next. Instead of keeping learning trapped in a portal, it makes trusted content useful at the point of need and keeps every customer touchpoint accurate, governed, and tied to measurable business outcomes.

In practical terms, Learning & Intelligence puts AI to work in two directions at once: intelligence for learning, so customers get the right answer and next step faster, and intelligence from learning, so every interaction becomes a signal the business can use to improve what happens next.

What's Launching in AI Wave

Omnichannel Learning

Customers should not have to learn only inside an academy. Omnichannel Learning extends and distributes trusted education content into the places customers already are and look for answers including in the product, LinkedIn and AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Claude.

Most customer education content is invisible to AI, as part of Omnichannel learning, AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) makes customer education content structured, verified, and directly accessible to AI answer engines, through precise schema.org markup and JSON-LD signals that give AI engines the granular context they need to surface the right answer accurately while maintaining full control over what is exposed.

"AEO aligns well with our direction and needed investment in SEO and visibility, especially in helping our nonprofit reach people the way they are increasingly searching for information today," said Lacey Smith, Senior Director, Vetfolio.

Conversational AI Learning

Customers should not have to navigate a course catalog just to get an answer or take action. Conversational AI Learning lets customers ask questions in natural language and get instant answers from approved learning content, including videos, PDFs, articles, SCORM files, and more, with citations back to the source. But it does not stop there. It reads the signals in every interaction to surface what each customer needs next, meeting them where they are in their journey rather than making them figure out where to go. It enables the first in a series of agentic actions, such as discovering a course through conversation and enrolling in it without ever leaving the chat.

"The ability to understand intent, not just keywords, is what stands out most," said Teri Beckman, Director of Product Management and Operations at Skillpath, who is already using Conversational AI Learning. "It consistently surfaces answers that align with what learners are trying to accomplish. This is a meaningful step forward in how search should work: conversational, contextual, and focused on helping users move forward faster."

Learn More

To learn more about AI Wave, visit www.thoughtindustries.com

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries is the Customer Learning & Intelligence Platform for customer-centric businesses, unifying learning experiences, customer data, and intelligent action to drive loyalty, revenue, and continuous value creation. Built for external learners, not retrofitted for them, Thought Industries helps organizations guide each customer to the right content experience at the right moment in their journey. By combining powerful customer learning experiences with rich behavioral insights and AI-first workflows, the platform enables companies to accelerate product adoption, reduce churn, and clearly prove the business impact of customer learning at scale.

SOURCE Thought Industries