The Learning Experience Sets Record in New Location Openings in 2024

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Experience®, the nation's fastest-growing educational childcare provider, announced today the opening of its 50th new location in 2024, marking a record number of centers the brand has opened in a one-year period since it began franchising in 2003. The 50th location opened at 7055 N. Blythe Ave. in Fresno, Calif., developed by national full-service commercial retail development firm Armstrong Development Properties.

Over the course of 2024, The Learning Experience opened new locations in 18 states across the U.S. and the U.K. The all-time high in new locations opened in one year follows another major milestone for the fast-growing franchise, which celebrated the opening of its 400th location earlier this year. The Learning Experience now has a total of 411 centers operating in 35 states across the U.S. and another three centers open in the U.K. It also has more than 270 locations currently under development, representing a total of 2.7 million square feet of retail space as the brand continues to partner with retail real estate developers to continue its rapid expansion trajectory in growing markets across the U.S. and Europe.

"Our milestones this year, and ability to continue rapidly expanding over the years, are a testament to the value of our brand and the talent and dedication of our franchisees, team members, and real estate development partners," said Richard Weissman, Co-Founder, CEO, and Chairman of The Learning Experience. "The growth we've experienced also speaks to the strength of our unique franchise business model and the positive impact we have in the communities we serve. Not only are we providing high-quality daycare and early education for children, we also provide a best-in-class business opportunity for franchisees to buy and own and an attractive investment opportunity for retail real estate developers that drives long-term portfolio value."

Unlike most of its peers in the franchise category, The Learning Experience employs a hybrid model. Corporate locations account for around 10% of the entire system and 90% of locations are owned by franchisees. Upwards of 66% of its franchise locations are owned by multi-unit owners and, on average, franchisees own two centers.

"We do all of the groundwork and set up franchisees for success as an independent franchise business owner," said David Slavny, Executive Vice President of Development at The Learning Experience. "Our real estate team pinpoints the best location and works with developers to build, equip, and set up the center. And we provide world-class training and ongoing operational support for franchisees to successfully run their business while making a positive difference in the lives of children and families in their community."

When determining target markets for expansion, The Learning Experience's real estate team carefully reviews, analyzes, and identifies specific areas with an influx of young families and a growing need for local options and access to high-quality daycare and early education. Once site selection is complete, The Learning Experience's real estate team uses its extensive experience to coordinate site development, architectural and construction efforts, marketing efforts, and multiple other vital details.

Locations typically consist of up to 10,000 square feet of newly built, freestanding commercial real estate space with up to a 5,000-square-foot playground. Each location employs about 30 staff members and certified teachers to serve upwards of 170 children 6 weeks old to 6 years old with high-quality daycare, enrichment programs, and early education – attracting consistent traffic to nearby retailers and shopping centers with parents dropping off and picking up their children twice a day, five days a week.

"Historically, with no single child care operator controlling more than 2% market share, the early education space hasn't been the most well-known single-tenant net lease sector among investor-developers," said David Slavny, Executive Vice President of Development for The Learning Experience. "Today, however, daycares have increasingly become a valuable component of the retail tenant mix. Due to the industry's recession-resistant nature, long lease term requirements, and escalating demand for high-quality daycare and early childhood education, early learning asset development is now much more recognized as a secure investment and is on the rise."

About The Learning Experience®

The Learning Experience® is the nation's fastest-growing Academy of Early Education for children ages six weeks to six years old, with more than 400 centers open and a new location opening every week. With a greater national emphasis on educational development during the most crucial years of a child's growth, The Learning Experience places a prominent focus on programs that advance scholastic preparation. The Learning Experience prepares children academically and socially via innovative scholastic and enrichment programs such as the L.E.A.P.® curriculum, a cutting-edge proprietary approach to learning. To complement the academic curriculum, The Learning Experience utilizes various enrichment programs crucial to advancing learning and overall balance, such as philanthropy, Little Musicians, Little Engineers, Little Athletes, manners and etiquette, and foreign language. For more information, visit www.thelearningexperience.com.

