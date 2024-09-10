The Learning Experience's Award-Winning Children's Series, Bubbles and Friends, Now Available on Kidoodle.TV

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Experience®, the nation's fastest-growing educational child care company, is pleased to announce its award-winning children's series, Bubbles and Friends, is now streaming on Kidoodle.TV®, the leading Safe Streaming™ service for kids and families available for free on the Kidoodle.TV app, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and more.

Bubbles and Friends is a positive medley of early childhood education and entertainment for children. The animated series follows Bubbles the Elephant® and a colorful cast of characters – including Flexi Flamingo®, Penny Polite®, Lionstein®, and Two Plus Toucan® – who creatively educate children through active storytelling and musical adventures. With more than 400 videos and 411,000 subscribers on YouTube, episodes explore both educational concepts and social-emotional skills, from language-learning, literacy, math, and critical thinking to kindness, healthy habits, friendship, and much more.

Bubbles and Friends has garnered some of the top parenting awards in the children's space, including a Parent Tested Parent Approved Award, a National Parenting Product Award, and a Mom's Choice Gold Level Award.

"We're honored to be part of a platform that prioritizes safe, educational, and entertaining content for little learners," said Brad Wahl, chief brand officer at The Learning Experience. "Kidoodle.TV's commitment to safety and quality standards reflects our own values in creating Bubbles and Friends."

Kidoodle.TV is a free, ad-supported streaming service that offers educational and entertainment programs for children. Its content is hand-picked and vetted by the company's team to ensure it's age-appropriate and meets parents' expectations. On Kidoodle.TV every piece of content on its service has been carefully watched and verified as safe for kids to watch by real people, for a worry-free entertainment experience for families.

Kidoodle.TV is available in more than 160 countries and territories on more than 1,000 devices, including tablets, connected TVs, and streaming sticks. It has garnered numerous accolades and awards, including certifications from the kidSAFE® Seal Program, Mom's Choice Award, Best Mobile App Award, and a Webby Honoree in the Kids & Family Apps category.

For more information about Bubbles and Friends, visit www.bubblesandfriends.com. For more information about Kidoodle.TV, visit www.kidoodle.tv.

About The Learning Experience®

The Learning Experience® is the nation's fastest-growing Academy of Early Education for children ages six weeks to six years old, with more than 400 centers open and a new location opening every week. With a greater national emphasis on educational development during the most crucial years of a child's growth, The Learning Experience places a prominent focus on programs that advance scholastic preparation. The Learning Experience prepares children academically and socially via innovative scholastic and enrichment programs such as the L.E.A.P.® curriculum, a cutting-edge proprietary approach to learning which has 9 out of 10 of its children entering Kindergarten already reading. To complement the academic curriculum, The Learning Experience utilizes various enrichment programs crucial to advancing learning and overall balance, such as philanthropy, Little Musicians, Little Engineers, Little Athletes, manners and etiquette, and foreign language. For more information, visit www.thelearningexperience.com.

About APMC and Kidoodle.TV®

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming™ delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+™, Victory+™, and Safe Exchange™. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming™ service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle.TV provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids™. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

