The Legacy of W. Dean Weidner: Founder and Chairman of Weidner Apartment Homes

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with profound sadness that Weidner Apartment Homes (Weidner) announces the passing of its Founder and Chairman, W. Dean Weidner.

W. Dean Weidner, Founder and Chairman of Weidner Apartment Homes.

Dean founded Weidner in 1977 with a simple purpose: to provide residents with clean, functional, and well-maintained homes. What began as a practical investment quickly became something more meaningful. The responsibility of providing shelter, one of life's most essential needs, ignited a lifelong passion to improve the multifamily landscape, becoming one of the greatest honors of his life. Since its inception, Dean has grown Weidner into one of the largest owners of multifamily housing in North America, with 74,667 apartment homes across 323 communities.

Today, Weidner's Vision, Mission, and Values are the cornerstone of its operations and underscore the company's commitment to serving its associates and residents.

Dean believed that supporting communities and investing in city-building projects required more than just providing housing. He invested in education and partnered with over half a dozen universities and trade schools in the United States and Canada to elevate professionalism across the real estate industry.

He created a program to support residents living in Weidner properties, dedicating funds to care for and connect them to their homes.

Giving back was essential to him. Through targeted philanthropy, Dean contributed to the neighborhoods where Weidner provides housing. These efforts extended into the community by supporting a myriad of nonprofits that strengthen cities and the places that residents call home.

Dean recognized the importance of positioning the company for enduring success and took deliberate steps to secure Weidner's future. Prior to his passing, he established the Weidner Purpose Trust, gifting ownership of Weidner Apartment Homes and a portfolio of real estate to preserve and advance Weidner's Vision, Mission, and Values for generations to come.

The Board of Trustees provides governance and stewardship of Weidner, ensuring it continues to care for its residents, invest in its people, grow thoughtfully, and give back to the communities in which it operates.

"Dean's thoughtful approach to building community is exemplified in the way he preserved Weidner to provide lasting security for our associates and communities. We recognize the significant responsibility and trust Dean placed in us to continue his purpose and lead Weidner into its next chapter. Our future is secure, purpose-driven, and bright." The Board of Trustees, Weidner Purpose Trust.

Please see www.deanweidnerslegacy.com for a retrospective of Dean Weidner's many accomplishments, contributions, and philanthropic investments.

About Weidner Apartment Homes

Founded by W. Dean Weidner in 1977, Weidner Apartment Homes is a real estate investment and property management company recognized for efficiently providing quality rental apartment homes and creatively developing new housing. The company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, and its portfolio spans 14 states and four Canadian provinces. For more information, please visit www.weidner.com.

SOURCE Weidner Apartment Homes