THE LEGO GROUP SHOWCASES LATEST INNOVATIONS AT TOY FAIR® 2026, LED BY LEGO® SMART PLAY™ AND MULTIPLE REVEALS ACROSS FAN-FAVORITE THEMES INCLUDING LEGO STAR WARS™

Further, the brand unveils four new sets including the LEGO Ideas Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse set, LEGO DUPLO® 3in1 Creative Ramps with Vehicles set, LEGO NINJAGO® X-1 Ninja Charger 15th Anniversary set and LEGO Star Wars™ Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) set.

From February 14 to 17, attendees can discover interactive innovations and highlights from the full year portfolio at booth #1335 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

"LEGO SMART Play is a giant leap forward in our 90+ year history and the start of an incredible new chapter for the LEGO brand," said Jared Carr, President, Americas Market Group, the LEGO Group. "The development of LEGO SMART Play represents years of listening to kids and families, inspiring us to develop a responsive platform activated by their imagination and creativity. In 2026, we're sharing an exciting vision for the future of play and it's awesome to finally put LEGO SMART Play in people's hands."

LEGO SMART Play: Interactive Building Comes to Life

At Toy Fair 2026, the complete collection of LEGO Star Wars sets with LEGO SMART Play technology are being shown for the first time in the US. LEGO SMART Play delivers open-ended physical play through responsive technology that reacts in real time—letting kids build, interact and create their own stories as their creations play back. At the heart of this innovation is the LEGO SMART Brick, powered by a custom-made chip smaller than a standard LEGO stud and featuring more than 20 patented world firsts. Combined with LEGO SMART Tags and LEGO SMART Minifigures, these elements create responsive play experiences, all while remaining compatible with the existing LEGO System in Play.

The eight LEGO Star Wars sets compatible with LEGO SMART Play technology are available for purchase on March 1, 2026 at LEGO.com, LEGO Stores and select retailers, and are now available for pre-order on LEGO.com/smart-play.

All-In-One (SMART Brick included):

SMART Play Compatible (SMART Brick not included):

Reveals Showcase the Breadth of the 2026 Portfolio

The four new sets that the LEGO Group is also debuting are geared towards toddlers, kids and adult builders and span beloved characters, creative play experiences and milestone anniversaries:

LEGO Ideas Peanuts: Snoopy's Doghouse set ($89.99) The newest LEGO Ideas set is the ultimate tribute to Snoopy and offers fans a new way to show their love for the iconic dog who has been capturing hearts for over 75 years. Paying tribute to the world-famous beagle, the buildable display model captures the timeless charm of Snoopy in multiple ways. This 964-piece set allows builders to create a heart-warming Snoopy campfire scene, with Snoopy and Woodstock toasting marshmallows together on an open campfire and under a starry sky. Available for pre-order from February 14 and to purchase from June 1 from LEGO.com and LEGO stores.

($89.99) LEGO DUPLO 3in1 Creative Ramps with Vehicles set ($69.99) For the first time, the LEGO DUPLO product line presents an action-packed play proposition with ramps for vehicles. This innovative 111-piece set includes two race cars and bricks that rebuild into three different sets of ramps, helping develop fine motor skills, color recognition, problem solving, emotional intelligence and perseverance. The set aligns with the LEGO DUPLO system in play, working with multiple LEGO DUPLO cars from the assortment for extended play value. Available to purchase on June 1 from LEGO.com and LEGO stores.

($69.99) LEGO NINJAGO X-1 Ninja Charger 15th Anniversary set ($89.99) Revealed in celebration of the 15 th anniversary of the LEGO NINJAGO TV show, the 2in1 X-1 Ninja Charger is a remake of the original X-1 Ninja Charger (70727), tapping into nostalgia for fans ages 14 and up. The set is perfect for recreating action-packed show scenes; lift the car's hood to shoot out a motorcycle complete with moving wheels. It comes with three LEGO Minifigures, including an exclusive 15 th anniversary Elemental Master of Shadow Minifigure — the final LEGO NINJAGO Minifigure to collect from the 15 th anniversary collection. Available to purchase on August 1 from LEGO.com and LEGO stores.

($89.99) LEGO Star Wars Grogu (Mandalorian Apprentice) set ($129.99) Inspired by the upcoming theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu , this redesigned brick-built model of the beloved Grogu features beskar armor, a satchel and a training gauntlet weapon as seen in the movie. The highly detailed character has a lever operated head, poseable ears and arms and includes a printed information plaque and a figure of Grogu with a new body element. The set launches April 26, 2026 at LEGO and Walmart stores (available for pre-order on Walmart.com beginning February 14), and joins five additional sets from The Mandalorian & Grogu theatrical collection that were revealed on February 12 at the Star Wars Most Wanted event in New York City. LEGO Star Wars AT-RT™ Attack set ($44.99) LEGO Star Wars Anzellan Starship set ($74.99) Available for pre-order on LEGO.com beginning February 13 LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest™ set ($149.99) Available for pre-order on LEGO.com beginning February 13 LEGO Star Wars New Republic X-Wing Starfighter™ set ($69.99) Available for pre-order on LEGO.com beginning February 13

($129.99) LEGO Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu: Allies & Villains set ($39.99)

Rounding out the LEGO Group's on-site portfolio, the company will also display new building sets across themes including new LEGO Friends sets with a focus on animals as well as LEGO Botanicals Collection, LEGO Disney, LEGO Technic™, LEGO Icons, LEGO Creator 3in1 and more.

More Information

All products on display at the show, including first-time reveals, can be found at LEGO.com. To further stay up to date on the latest and greatest LEGO sets, all fans of the LEGO brand in the US can further make use of the new LEGO Insiders App, now available for download on both the App Store and Google Play as of January 21, 2026. With the app, LEGO Insiders can make the most of their membership – earning points, redeeming rewards and accessing exclusive discounts, all with LEGO Insiders benefits right at their fingertips.

