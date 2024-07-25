Booth #2829 gives attendees an out-of-this-world LEGO® experience from July 25–28

ENFIELD, Conn., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As San Diego Comic-Con 2024 begins, the LEGO Group has unveiled Space Station 8R1CK5, an interstellar booth experience at the show featuring first-look product reveals from beloved properties and interactive elements that marry the wonder of space with the joy of building with LEGO® bricks. Fans can expect an action-packed agenda of cosmic experiences, photo opportunities, branded panels, and show-only opportunities at Space Station 8R1CK5 from Thursday, July 25 through Sunday, July 29.

The LEGO Group unveils Space Station 8R1CK5 at San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center. The interstellar booth experience features first-look products from beloved properties and interactive elements that marry the wonder of space with the joy of building with LEGO® bricks. (AP Photo/Christy Radecic) The LEGO Group unveils new LEGO® Star Wars Jedi Bob’s Starfighter™ set at San Diego Comic-Con on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at the San Diego Convention Center. This marks the first official appearance of Jedi Bob in a LEGO set. (AP Photo/Christy Radecic)

"After over 20 years of showcasing at San Diego Comic-Con, we wanted to wow fans yet again and worked hard to create a brand-new experience that offers something for everyone," said Beth McKenna, Head of U.S. Marketing at the LEGO Group. "Space is an endless playground for imagination and storytelling; we are hoping to capture that playground spirit right here at Space Station 8R1CK5."

Explore Space Station 8R1CK5 at Comic-Con

LEGO fans will be eager to enter the expansive universe that is Space Station 8R1CK5 and explore all brick-built details. Activities include:

An immersive space station experience featuring beloved properties, interactive fun and virtual elements. Travel to a galaxy far, far away….at the LEGO Star Wars ™ product display. In addition, have a close encounter with specimens from different universes with LEGO IP products, or even just watch the time float by from one of the space windows and content screens!

™ product display. In addition, have a close encounter with specimens from different universes with LEGO IP products, or even just watch the time float by from one of the space windows and content screens! A build-your-own LEGO rocket experience where guests can design and build their own creation using LEGO bricks. Once complete, guests can set their craft in orbit by placing it in front of a special LED screen backdrop. There are EXCLUSIVE embroidered patches available to commemorate your builds! Every astronaut who travels to Space Station 8R1CK5 and completes the rocket build experience will receive a San Diego Comic-Con mission patch.

A display of more than 50 LEGO building sets, including some never-before-seen sets from themes such as LEGO Star Wars, LEGO Minecraft®, LEGO Super Mario™ and LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™, detailed below. Plus, there will be an assortment of space-themed sets from LEGO City, LEGO Technic™ and LEGO Icons themes. All the sets on display can be found at LEGO.com/San-Diego-Comic-Con.

Explore the Galaxy with NEW LEGO Star Wars sets

Three new sets tied to the new LEGO Star Wars four-part animated special on Disney+, LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, will be on display at Comic-Con.

First is the newly revealed LEGO Star Wars Jedi Bob's Starfighter (75388)! A mysterious Jedi Knight appeared in a LEGO Star Wars set in 2002. Fans dubbed this unnamed minifigure Jedi Bob, and he is now see in action in the LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy Disney+ special. This marks the first official appearance as Jedi Bob in a LEGO set.

Recently announced, LEGO Star Wars The Dark Falcon (75389) and LEGO Star Wars TIE Fighter & X-Wing Mash-up (75393) building sets will also be on display; the former gives fans a first up-close look of the Darth Jar Jar minifigure, while the latter provides a mash-up of two iconic Star Wars starfighters.

Create your own Ultimate Lifeform with Shadow the Hedgehog

Debuting at Comic-Con, the LEGO Group and SEGA will showcase the new LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Shadow the Hedgehog set (77000), with recognizable details and hidden Easter eggs that let attendees celebrate their love for the infamous antihero.

Travel to Unknown Realms with LEGO Minifigures DUNGEONS & DRAGONS®

Expanding upon the popular LEGO® Ideas DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: Red Dragon's Tale set comes a new line-up of LEGO Minifigures from the tabletop fantasy world. There are 12 LEGO fantasy minifigures in all: Tiefling Sorcerer, Elf Bard, Halfling Druid, Dwarf Barbarian, Dragonborn Paladin, Aarakocra Ranger, Gith Warlock, Mind Flayer, The Lady of Pain, Strahd von Zarovich, Tasha the Witch Queen and Szass Tam. They come accompanied by at least one authentic accessory and a collector's information leaflet.

Craft new adventures with NEW LEGO Minecraft set

Unveiled for the first time at San Diego Comic-Con comes the LEGO Minecraft Baby Pig's Birthday Celebration (21281). Build your own Minecraft mobs with movable parts, then join them for cool action and adventures. There's a Creeper™, a baby zombie, baby fox, baby cat, baby llama and baby pig. When they all come together for a birthday party, it's time for you to build a Minecraft birthday cake!

Build like a LEGO Master with NEW LEGO Travel Moments set

Straight out of the popular LEGO Masters television show comes the very first creation to be transformed into an actual set! The recently announced LEGO Travel Moments (41838) set, on display at San Diego Comic-Con, lets builders relive their greatest travel moments with the World Wonderliner jet and the world map. Show off mementos and pictures using the photo holders and add the micro-build vehicles and decorative tiles to fully customize the map. Update the map any time with new memories or upcoming trips!

Surprises from the world of LEGO Super Mario™

Those visiting booth #2829 beginning on Thursday, July 25th will be some of the first to see a brand-new set that pays homage to Nintendo's classic video game, Super Mario World™.

