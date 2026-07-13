The LeMarco Group Launches Tokyo Creative Salon, the First in a Global Series of Cultural Events Spanning Five Cities

TOKYO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The LeMarco Group (TLG) today announced the launch of the Tokyo Creative Salon, an immersive cultural event bringing together leading voices in film, fashion, design and entertainment. The inaugural edition marks the first installment in a global series that will expand to Los Angeles, New York, Hong Kong and London.

Tokyo Creative Salon

Produced by TLG from its headquarters at Shibuya Scramble Square, the Tokyo CreativeSalon is designed to serve as a convergence point for creative professionals, talent and industry leaders across disciplines. The event will feature curated programming including panel discussions, screenings and collaborative workshops rooted in the cross-cultural perspective that defines TLG's work.

"Tokyo is the natural starting point," said Courtney LeMarco, CEO of The LeMarco Group. "This city sits at the intersection of tradition and innovation in a way that no other market does. The Creative Salon is built to carry that energy forward — city by city, audience by audience — until we've created a truly global conversation."

Following the Tokyo edition, the series will move to Los Angeles and New York, leveraging TLG's existing US operations, before crossing into Hong Kong and making its London debut as part of the company's ongoing international expansion. Each edition will be shaped by the creative identity of its host city while maintaining a consistent standard of curation and production value.

The global rollout reflects TLG's strategy of building infrastructure connecting creative communities across the Asia-Pacific, North American and European markets. With entities operating in Tokyo, Hong Kong and New York, the company is positioned to produce a series of this scale.

The inaugural Tokyo Creative Salon will take place on Wednesday, July 29 at Soho House Tokyo. Information on partnerships, sponsorship opportunities and talent participation can be directed to The LeMarco Group.

About The LeMarco Group The LeMarco Group is a multi-entity entertainment and production company with operations in Tokyo, Hong Kong, and New York. TLG specializes in production, film financing, and live events.

Media Contact: The LeMarco Group [email protected]

SOURCE The LeMarco Group