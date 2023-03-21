The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors Celebrates One Year Serving Florida Residents

The wealth management firm continues its commitment to helping local families achieve their financial goals and leave a lasting legacy

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors, a financial advisory firm providing a collaborative approach to wealth management by incorporating investment management, financial planning, estate coordination and legacy planning, announces its one-year anniversary of serving Florida residents. Throughout the past year the team has built and deepened relationships with local tax professionals, attorneys, and other experts to gain insight into the best holistic planning strategies to implement for Florida families.

"We are so grateful for the warm welcome we've experienced from the community since opening our Boca Raton office early last year," said JR Gondeck, Partner and Managing Director at The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors. "While we work with families throughout the United States, many have relocated to Florida in recent years. We knew we needed to expand our physical footprint to the state to better understand the nuances specific to these clients. We couldn't be happier with the decision as we've been able to deepen our understanding of our clients' unique needs."

To celebrate this milestone, The Lerner Group has invited select area residents to the Boca Raton Museum of Art this month for an exclusive event.

"Our team has met some wonderful people in Florida, and we are happy to share this milestone with the local community and those who have supported us throughout the past year," said Megan Kowalski, Partner and Managing Director at The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors. "We've only just begun to scratch the surface of what we want to accomplish here and look forward to continuing to provide Florida-area families with holistic, long-term strategies to preserve and enhance their wealth."

In addition to successfully launching a Florida office, The Lerner Group has expanded its offerings to better serve the unique challenges and planning needs of families, including an interactive assessment that helps them understand areas within their current financial and estate plan that are exposed to long-term risk.

To assess the current state of your financial future, the firm encourages families to check out its "Is Your Family Value at Risk?" tool on its website.

About The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors

The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors is a financial advisory firm providing a collaborative approach to wealth management by incorporating investment management, financial planning, estate coordination, and legacy planning. The team works with families to align values with investment goals in order to help them preserve, enhance, and share their wealth in meaningful ways. With a sophisticated team-based approach to wealth management, the firm blends a broad mix of disciplines with multi-generational perspectives and experience to tackle complex financial challenges, acting as stewards of their clients' wealth. For more information about The Lerner Group at Hightower Advisors visit www.lerner.hightoweradvisors.com.

Securities offered through Hightower Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Hightower Advisors, LLC is a SEC registered investment adviser.

