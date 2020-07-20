The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Announces Board of Directors Officer Appointments and Welcomes Four New Members

RYE BROOK, N.Y., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced today National Board Officer appointments and four new members to its National Board of Directors , who will work alongside LLS leadership to ensure that the organization continues to deliver its cancer curing mission and impact for patients, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective July 1, 2020, the new officer appointments include: Ralph E. Lawson, Board Chair, Jeff Sachs, Vice Chair, Ruben Mesa, M.D., At Large and Kathleen Meriwether, Secretary/Treasurer.

Also effective July 1, 2020, new board member appointments include: Richard Bagger, Richard M. Rendina, Alessandra Tocco and Freda Wang.

"Volunteers are the soul of our organization and volunteer leadership is a key factor in the success of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. We look forward to witnessing the impact of our new slate of officers and we are incredibly honored to welcome these distinguished members to the LLS Board of Directors," said Louis J. DeGennaro, Ph.D., LLS president and CEO. "Our board comprises a broad range of impactful world-class leaders who collectively use their passion, talent and expertise to drive the LLS mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. Despite the uncertain times we are all living in, I am confident LLS is strategically positioned to ignite unprecedented cancer breakthroughs and remain laser-focused on our pursuit of a world without blood cancer. Our patients need us now, more than ever."

LLS Board & Leadership Announcements:

Board Member, Rich Bagger , ( Westfield, NJ ): Bagger served as executive vice president of corporate affairs and market access for Celgene from January 2012 through December 2019 , where he oversaw communications, patient advocacy, government relations and policy, market access, global health and corporate responsibility. Before joining Celgene, Bagger was chief of staff for New Jersey governor Chris Christie . His public service also includes 11 years in the New Jersey senate and assembly, where he was chair of the appropriations committee and majority conference leader. Previously, Bagger worked at Pfizer for more than 16 years in a series of positions of increasing responsibility within the company's U.S. pharmaceuticals, corporate affairs and worldwide pharmaceuticals divisions. He currently teaches at the Rutgers University Eagleton Institute of Politics and is a Commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey . He received a bachelor's degree from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs and a law degree from Rutgers University Law School.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against cancer. The LLS mission: cure leukemia, lymphoma, multiple myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has chapters throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The LLS Children's Initiative: Cures and Care for Children with Cancer

The LLS Children's Initiative is a $100 million multi-year effort to take on children's cancer through every facet of LLS's mission: research, patient education and support and policy and advocacy. The LLS Children's Initiative includes: more pediatric research grants, a global precision medicine clinical trial, expanded free education and support services for children and families and driving policies and laws that break down barriers to care. To learn more, visit www.lls.org/childrens-initiative.

