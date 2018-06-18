The Levoir™ Bath Collection by Brizo® Delivers Cunning Sophistication at Every Line of Sight

Infused with a sense of history, the stunning contours and rounded geometries seen throughout the collection recall the signature characteristics of mid-century style. The various lavatory configurations, widespread spout heights and lever and cross handle options deliver simple, yet elegant silhouettes that create streamlined harmony and unparalleled luxury customizable for any space.

"This collection feels at home in the modern world, yet it carries a sense of history," said Celine Garland, Brizo products lead industrial designer. "I selected each component to convey timeless sophistication. From the curves of the chamfered edges to the intersecting planes of the cross handle, the lines form a simple, yet elegant silhouette. Finishing details like the black crystal on the lever handles add a sense of je ne sais quoi, the little extra touch that distinguishes true luxury."

The Levoir collection extends the sense of luxury beyond the architectural silhouette and design details. Keeping water flow aesthetics in mind, a new stream straightener with rectangular design allows water to flow in an elegant, laminar shape that proportionally complements the streamlined shape of the spout. All handles are secured to the valves with neodymium rare earth magnets, simplifying installation and eliminating the need for set screws, to provide a clean, tight fit. Additionally, a new push button on the H 2 Okinetic® Multi-Function Showerhead and Handshower allows for a streamlined look and simple functionality in the shower, while providing an indulgent, spa-like experience. Finally, all lavatory faucets and select showering components are WaterSense® labeled, ensuring superior performance while using less water.

The Levoir™ Bath Collection offers a complete suite of products, including:

Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet

Widespread Lavatory Faucet available with a High or Low Spout and with High or Low Lever or Cross Handle options

Single-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet with a top-mounted Cross Handle

Two-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucet with Lever or Cross Handle options

Single-Handle Floor Mount Tub Filler with Handshower

Two-Handle Wall Mount Tub Filler with Lever or Cross Handle options

Roman Tub Faucet available with and without Handshower and with Lever or Cross Handle options

Lever Handles with a Black Crystal accent are also available for the Widespread (High or Low options) and Two-Handle Wall Mount Lavatory Faucets, as well as the Roman Tub Faucet

Diverter and Non-Diverter Tub Spouts

Pressure Balance Valve Only Trim with Lever or Cross Handle options

Pressure Balance Valve with Integrated 3- or 6-Function Diverter Trim with Lever or Cross Handle options

TempAssure ® Thermostatic Valve and Shower Only Trims

Thermostatic Valve and Shower Only Trims TempAssure ® Thermostatic Valve with Integrated 3- or 6-Function Diverter Trim

Thermostatic Valve with Integrated 3- or 6-Function Diverter Trim Sensori ® Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trims with Lever or Cross Handle options

Thermostatic Valve Trim and Volume Control Trims with Lever or Cross Handle options H 2 Okinetic ® Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead

Okinetic Multi-Function Wall Mount Showerhead 10" Raincan Showerhead

H 2 Okinetic ® Round Ceiling Mount Pendant Showerhead

Okinetic Round Ceiling Mount Pendant Showerhead H 2 Okinetic ® Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshowers

Okinetic Multi-Function Slide Bar and Wall Mount Handshowers Coordinating H 2 Okinetic ® Hydrati ® 2|1 Shower

Okinetic Hydrati 2|1 Shower Coordinating body sprays

Two-Handle Bidet Faucet

A variety of accessories, including:

8" Mini Towel Bar



18", 24" and 30" Towel Bars



Tissue Holder and Double Tissue Holder



Universal Flush Lever



Double Robe Hook and Hinged Robe Hook



Drawer Pull and Drawer Knob



12", 18", 24", 36" and 42" Euro Round Grab Bars

The full bath suite is offered in Polished Chrome, Brilliance® Polished Nickel, Brilliance® Luxe Nickel®, Brilliance® Luxe Gold™ finishes, and a new Brilliance® Luxe Steel™ finish. Exclusive to the Levoir Bath Collection, a Black Crystal accent adds an alluring detail to select lever handles, providing another layer of customization.

The Levoir Bath Collection by Brizo® will be available for order on June 18, 2018 through fine kitchen and bath showrooms nationwide. For more information about Brizo kitchen and bath products or to locate a dealer, visit brizo.com.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo product team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections, many of which have been recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense® manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/ or call 877-345-BRIZO (2749).

Links to additional resources

Brizo Media Room

About Masco

Media Contact:

Jamie Dammrich, MSLGROUP

312-861-5215

jamie.dammrich@mslgroup.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-levoir-bath-collection-by-brizo-delivers-cunning-sophistication-at-every-line-of-sight-300667309.html

SOURCE Brizo

Related Links

https://www.brizo.com

