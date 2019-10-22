The Lidar Revolution: Enabling Machines to See the World, as Discussed in the New IDTechEx Research Report

BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 3D lidar is an optical perception technology that enables machines to see the world, make decisions and navigate. At present, machines using lidar range from small service robots to large autonomous vehicles. Lidar technologies and markets are rapidly evolving, and IDTechEx is tracking 106 3D lidar players worldwide. Each player claims to offer a unique, next-generation product that is superior to competing technologies. The technology landscape is cluttered with numerous options for every component in a lidar system. IDTechEx identified four important technology choices that every lidar player and lidar user must make: measurement process, laser, beam steering mechanism, and photodetector. The beam steering mechanism is the most complicated and critical choice. For more information, please see the IDTechEx report "Lidar 2020-2030: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts" (www.IDTechEx.com/Lidar).

The technology choices made today will have immense consequences for performance, price and scalability of lidar in the future. The present state of the lidar market is unsustainable because winning technologies and players will inevitably emerge, consolidating the technology and business landscapes. 3D lidar players targeting the autonomous vehicles market have secured $1.9 billion in funding for product development.

Research on Lidar by IDTechEx

The research on lidar was conducted by Dr. Nilushi Wijeyasinghe, an IDTechEx analyst, as part of a project on autonomous vehicles that was directed by Dr. Khasha Ghaffarzadeh, the Research Director of IDTechEx. The project builds on the expertise of IDTechEx in the transport, electronics and photonics sectors, which includes IDTechEx Research's extensive network of contacts throughout the lidar supply chain: from materials suppliers to automotive OEMs.

This research delivers valuable insights for:

Companies that require lidar*

Companies that develop lidar

Companies that supply components and materials for lidar

Companies that invest in lidar

Companies that develop other technologies for machine automation

*or similar and competing sensors

The coverage of IDTechEx's research is global and includes 34 players headquartered in Asia, 19 players headquartered in Europe, 48 players headquartered in North America and five players headquartered in the rest of the world (ROW). The research is focused on players who position themselves as automotive Tier 2 suppliers. The 3D lidar market analysis is primarily segmented by beam steering technology.

The report explores how innovations in lidar technology affect the growth of lidar market segments. In the technical analysis chapters, IDTechEx analysts use their background in laser physics and semiconductor physics research to explain novel technical concepts to a non-specialist audience. The market analysis chapters provide an assessment of 106 players developing 156 3D lidar products. Market forecasts are based on the extensive analysis of primary and secondary data, combined with careful consideration of market drivers, restraints and key player activities. The technology adoption roadmaps for six types of lidar in four types of level 3+ autonomous vehicles are evaluated to provide a balanced outlook on market opportunities. All 106 3D lidar players are discussed in the company profile and company background chapters.

IDTechEx Research's forecast model of the lidar market builds on their forecast model for autonomous mobility, which considers a peak car scenario from 2032 onward. The peak car scenario partly results from the wide adoption of autonomous, shared mobility vehicles. The model of the lidar market considers how the following variables evolve during the forecast period for each beam steering technology segment: technology readiness level of lidar; lidar unit price; lidar cost per vehicle; lidar production volume; vehicle production volume; autonomous vehicle technology adoption; lidar technology adoption; lidar market share per autonomous vehicle segment.

The IDTechEx Research report "Lidar 2020-2030: Technologies, Players, Markets & Forecasts" answers important questions such as:

What are the lidar technology choices available today, and how do these choices impact on product positioning?

What is the present status of each lidar technology, and what are the future opportunities?

How is the lidar business landscape evolving in terms of investments, supply chain, partnerships and product development?

How will each lidar market segment evolve in the short-term and long-term?

The global market for 3D lidar in level 3+ autonomous vehicles grows to $5.4 billion by 2030, with MEMS lidar emerging as the largest market segment.

