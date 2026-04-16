The Life You Can Save's 2026 Health Sector Report Finds Preventable Deaths Rise as Global Health Funding Falls

The global non-profit's latest report combines extensive research and firsthand perspectives from health leaders in the world's most affected communities

SEATTLE, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life You Can Save, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting extreme poverty, has released its 2026 Health Sector Report, the organization's first-ever comprehensive report focused on global health. Drawing on extensive research and perspectives from health officials and experts in the world's hardest-hit regions, the report will guide The Life You Can Save's strategy in the global health sector from 2026 through 2028.

The report reveals the full scale of the sharp decline in global health funding and, with more up-to-date figures than previously available, offers a highly detailed analysis of the expected consequences of that decline, at a time when preventable diseases remain among the leading causes of death worldwide. Global health funding has dropped dramatically since the COVID-19 pandemic, falling from $80.3 billion to a projected $36.2 billion by 2030, widening the gap between available resources and urgent health needs.

The health report highlights critical consequences of the decline in funding, including reproductive, maternal and child health (RMCH), which are facing severe cuts. Without renewed investment, funding in this category could fall by as much as 92%. This reduction could contribute to an estimated 4.5 million additional deaths among children under five by 2030.

"Reproductive, maternal, and child health serves as a barometer for the strength of an entire healthcare system," said Miriam Broeks, PhD, Senior Research and Evaluation Associate at The Life You Can Save. "When funding in these areas declines, the impact is immediate and far-reaching, from preventable deaths among mothers and children to weakened health systems overall. But this is also an area where philanthropy can have an outsized impact. Strategic investments in frontline health workers, community-based programs, reliable supply chains and proven maternal and child health interventions can save millions of lives and help build stronger, more resilient healthcare systems for the future."

Beyond funding cuts, the report identifies a deeper structural issue - critical components of health systems, such as workforce training, community health programs, and supply chains. These are often the first to lose funding, despite being essential in delivering care.

"We're facing the reality that millions of deaths, especially among children, are not inevitable, but preventable. Yet the systems designed to deliver care are being weakened at the very moment they are needed most," said Jessica La Mesa, Co-CEO of The Life You Can Save. "We believe no one's chance of surviving a treatable condition should depend on where they are born or currently live. The challenge in front of us is not a lack of solutions, but whether we are willing to invest in them. This report is a call to direct our resources toward the interventions we know save lives and to act with the urgency it demands."

At the same time, some of the world's most widespread and deadly conditions remain significantly underfunded. Diseases like tuberculosis, neglected tropical diseases, and non-communicable diseases account for a large share of the global disease burden, yet only receive a small fraction of philanthropic funding. This disconnect highlights a major opportunity since many of these conditions are preventable, treatable, and low-cost to address, yet cause millions of deaths each year.

The Life You Can Save consulted 24 health officials and experts across Sub-Saharan Africa who consistently identified the health workforce as the area most at risk for funding gaps, noting that governments often prioritize high-profile disease programs while underinvesting in foundational systems like staffing, infrastructure, and training. These findings conclude that strong health systems, not just disease specific interventions, are key to improving global health outcomes.

"Health systems across sub-Saharan Africa are fragile and severely under-resourced," said Edward Kataika, Director of Programmes at the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community (ECSA-HC). "The Life You Can Save's study helped us identify priority investment areas that too often get neglected when funding tightens, the foundational work that makes the most impact in reducing illness and death."

As government funding declines, the report emphasizes the increasing importance of philanthropy in filling the gap. Strategic investments in community health worker programs, workforce development, supply chain systems, and healthcare infrastructure can strengthen entire health systems and significantly improve outcomes across multiple diseases. The report also includes a curated list of high-impact, evidence-based organizations working to address these challenges. This is the crux of what The Life You Can Save does, offering donors clear, actionable ways to make a difference.

To view The Life You Can Save's full Health Sector Report or to make a donation, visit http://www.thelifeyoucansave.org/health-sector-report/.

About The Life You Can Save

The Life You Can Save was founded to promote high-impact philanthropy, meaning giving that is research-based and cost-effective. Its mission is to improve the lives of people living in poverty by changing the way people think about and donate to charity. The team at The Life You Can Save does research to develop a list of recommended nonprofits delivering high-impact interventions across all of the dimensions of poverty. The Life You Can Save works to raise awareness of and connect donors with its recommended giving opportunities to increase the impact of giving. Through research and funds, The Life You Can Save offers a simplified donating process for individuals who want to maximize their impact in uplifting people experiencing extreme poverty. Learn more about high-impact philanthropy at thelifeyoucansave.org.

LINK TO FINAL REPORT: HERE

SOURCE The Life You Can Save