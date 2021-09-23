The Linux Foundation & edX Teach Open Source to 2 Million Learners

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is proud to announce there have been two million enrollments to date across all of its online courses offered on the edX platform. These open source training courses have continually increasing rates of enrollment growth as the curriculum continues to expand, with offerings covering technologies like cloud infrastructure, blockchain, networking, and DevOps.

Linux Foundation Training & Certification offers more than two dozen courses on edX, all of which can be audited at no cost, increasing accessibility for all learners. The most popular courses to date are:

The full catalog of Linux Foundation courses on edX can be accessed here .

"As open source has become dominant in the technology space, The Linux Foundation saw a huge need for more accessible, quality training options to close the skills gap and ensure there is enough talent in the market to meet demand," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP and General Manager, Training & Certification, The Linux Foundation. "Our partnership with edX has enabled us to make high quality training from expert instructors available to millions of people at no cost. The impact of this is immeasurable in terms of supporting and growing the open source community at a macro level, and helping aspiring open source professionals break into the industry at the individual level. We are excited to keep up the momentum, and reach our next two million participants even faster."

Linux Foundation courses offered on edX can be audited at no cost to the participant, including access to all content. Participants wishing to receive a certificate of completion can do so for a fee. Professional certificate programs are also available.

I liked the combination of written lessons, labs, videos, "try it yourself" exercises and knowledge checks. These tools provide a great balance of various activities in order to help assimilate a significant amount of material.

It was at my own pace and very easy to understand the chapters. I loved that there was a summary at the end of each chapter so that it all came together after the reading. I thought that the videos and the labs were super helpful within the chapters so that one could use the things that were being taught. I definitely would do another course in the future!

The structuring of the course is great, keeping the learner in mind. The instructions were easy to follow. The hands-on sections were helpful to understand the new topics introduced.

I really enjoyed this course because it covered almost everything that people like me are looking for. I feel comfortable now to say that I know a lot about Kubernetes. And it was very well presented, both in writing and in videos.

The course authors took time to share their experience with us learners. :) The topics were short enough to cover the materials without losing interest.

The self-paced time scheduling for reading material and knowledge checks was great, especially for students or workers who are already very busy.

Extremely well curated content providing a broad grasp of the overall concepts with a perfect set of slides without too many unnecessary details or distractions. Five Stars for the content and diagrams.

All the different sources, material and the instructor's way of teaching through alternative graphic methods (e.g lightboard sessions) really helped to wrap up the concepts.

The content was very friendly and at the times I felt myself struggling with the amount of information or the depth of the information, it encouraged me to move forward deeper in the subject.

