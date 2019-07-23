The Linux Foundation and LF Networking Announce Full Agenda for Open Networking Summit Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, and LF Networking (LFN), which facilitates collaboration and operational excellence across open networking projects, today announced the session line-up for Open Networking Summit Europe , taking place September 23-25 in Antwerp, Belgium. The event features cross-industry speakers from AT&T, Bell Canada, Cisco, China Mobile, CNCF, Dell Technologies, Deutsche Telekom, doc.ai, Ericsson, ETSI, Huawei, Intel, Loodse, Nexomo, Nokia, Nutanix, Orange, Red Hat, Supergiant, Swisscom, TATA Communications, Telecom Italia, VMware, Vodafone, Vulk Coop, and more.

"We are pleased to welcome an impressive line-up of speakers from a diverse roster of organizations to the ONS Europe stage this year," said Arpit Joshipura, General Manager, Networking, Edge & IoT, the Linux Foundation. "Open networking now has touch points all across the industry– from cloud native to 5G to AI, edge, IoT, machine learning and more– and is the place to be for the latest in open network innovation and knowledge-sharing."

The industry's premier open networking event, Open Networking Summit (ONS) enables innovation and collaborative development across enterprises, service providers, cloud providers, and more. The event offers a venue for discussing the future of open networking with a focus on integration with adjacent technologies such as 5G, SDN/NFV, VNF/CNF, Cloud Native Networking, Network Automation, Edge, AI, and Access and IOT. Following 2018's inaugural event outside of North America, ONS Europe 2019 continues to provide expanded opportunities for more individuals to share, learn and collaborate on these important and emerging technologies.

Featured Keynote Speakers not previously announced include:

Dr. Junlan Feng , Chief Scientist, China Mobile Research Institute

, Chief Scientist, China Mobile Research Institute Lincoln Lavoie , Senior Engineer and Industry Lead for the Executive Steering Body, University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL)

, Senior Engineer and Industry Lead for the Executive Steering Body, InterOperability Laboratory (UNH-IOL) Bill Ren , Chief Open Source Liaison Officer & General Manager, ICT Infrastructure Open Source, Huawei

, Chief Open Source Liaison Officer & General Manager, ICT Infrastructure Open Source, Huawei Luis Jorge Romero , Director-General, ETSI

, Director-General, ETSI Jason Shepherd , Chief Technology Officer, IoT & Edge Computing, Dell Technologies

, Chief Technology Officer, IoT & Edge Computing, Dell Technologies Lance Tatman , Director, Measurement Analytics and Software, Keysight Technologies

, Director, Measurement Analytics and Software, Keysight Technologies Mohammad Zebetian, Senior Director of Datacenter Network and NFV Architecture, Charter Communications

The community-curated schedule will feature sessions from industry-leading technologies spanning a range of relevant topics, including:

AI & Machine Learning

Network Traffic Analytics through Accelerator and SmartNIC at Edge - Yuming Ma & Mrittika Ganguli, Intel Corporation

& Mrittika Ganguli, Intel Corporation

Towards Open Network Intelligence - Faseela K, Ericsson & Frederick Kautz , doc.ai

, doc.ai Edge & IoT

Your Path to Edge Computing - Akraino Edge Stack Update - Kandan Kathirvel , AT&T & Tina Tsou , Arm

, AT&T & , Arm

OSF Edge Computing Activities – Building a Solid Foundation - Beth Cohen , Verizon; Ildiko Vancsa, OpenStack Foundation; Gergely Csatari , Nokia; and Chris Price , Ericsson

, Verizon; Ildiko Vancsa, OpenStack Foundation; , Nokia; and , Ericsson Cloud Native Networking

ONAP Native VNF Onboarding with NETCONF / YANG - Sharing of Learnings by Working with ONAP Fundamentals - Marc Fiedler , Deutsche Telekom

, Deutsche Telekom

Embracing Cloud Native on the Path to 5G - Taylor Carpenter , Vulk Coop; Frederick Kautz , doc.ai; Heather Kirksey , The Linux Foundation; Lincoln Lavoie , University of New Hampshire Interoperability Lab; and Rabi Abdel , Vodafone

, Vulk Coop; , doc.ai; , The Linux Foundation; , Interoperability Lab; and , Vodafone Enterprise IT

Driving to the Edge: How Open APIs and Open RAN will Transform Ordinary Parking Lots into Dynamic Data Centers - Natasha Tamaskar , Radisys

, Radisys

Running VM Workloads Side by Side with Container Workloads - Sebastian Scheele , Loodse

, Loodse 5G, Network Automation & DevOps

Experience for Bringing up 800 Nodes NFV Cloud Using AUTO in China Mobile - Qiao Fu , China Mobile

Mobile - , China Mobile

Extendable Workflow for ONAP Service Orchestrator - Seshu Kumar Mudiganti, Huawei & Alexis de Talhouët, Bell Canada

Conference Registration is $1000 through July 28, with additional registration options available, including: $275 Hall Passes; $600 Day Passes; and $500 Student Passes. Non-profit and group discounts are available as well; please see the event registration page for details. Members of the Linux Foundation and Linux Foundation Projects receive a 20 percent discount on all registration fees; contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a discount code. Applications for diversity and needs-based scholarships are currently being accepted; for information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here .

Open Networking Summit Europe is made possible thanks to Diamond Sponsor Ericsson; Platinum Sponsors Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Huawei, and OpenTAP; Gold Sponsor Red Hat; partners DevOps.com, Enterprise Networking Magazine, IIOT Connection, SDxCentral, TechGenez, The New Stack, and Women Who Code; and additional Silver and Bronze sponsors. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here.

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Jill Lovato at jlovato@linuxfoundation.org .

