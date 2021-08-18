The Linux Foundation and the TODO Group Announce the Schedule for OSPOCon Europe 2021, Oct 6

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-host the TODO Group , an open group of organizations who collaborate on practices, tools and other ways to run successful and effective open source programs and projects, today announced the conference agenda for OSPOCon Europe 2021 . The event takes place October 6 in London, England. The schedule can be viewed here .

Open Source Program Offices (OSPOs) face many obstacles, such as ensuring high-quality and frequent releases, engaging with developer communities, and contributing back to other projects effectively. OSPOCon events will empower the collaboration of those working to create a center of competency for open source in their organizations through sharing experiences, best practices and tooling.

OSPOCon Europe session highlights include:

What TODO in the EU: Updates from the TODO Group European Chapter - Leslie Hawthorn , Red Hat & Alexios Zavras , Intel





- , & , Innersource: The Key to Your OSPO's Success - John Mark Walker , Fannie Mae





- , Exploring OSPOs and Open Methods in Humanitarian Response - Heather Leson , Solferino Academy, & International Federation of Red Cross Red Crescent Societies & Peter Masters , Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team (HOT)





- , & & , Good Governance Practices for Healthy Open Source Projects - Dawn Foster , VMware

In addition to OSPOCon Europe, OSPOCon North America is being held September 27-29 in Seattle, Washington alongside Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference 2021 . To view the schedule, click here . These events are being produced in a hybrid format, with both in-person and virtual participation available. To learn more, click here .

Registration

Registration is offered at the early price of 140 GBP through August 24. Members of The Linux Foundation and the TODO Group receive a 20 percent discount - members can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and wear a mask while onsite at the event. Additionally, all attendees will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post .

Academic Registration Scholarships & Travel Funding

Support for Academic Scholarships and Travel Funding is provided by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation and is intended to enable participation in OSPOCon by faculty, staff, students, and/or administrators actively engaged with or interested in learning more about Open Source Program Offices in Academic/Research institutions. To learn more and apply, click here .

Diversity & Need-Based Scholarships and Travel Funding

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status. To learn more and apply, click here .

Sponsor

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us for more information and to speak to our team. The sponsorship deadline is September 9.

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Visit our website and follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Kristin O'Connell

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

www.linuxfoundation.org

