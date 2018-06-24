The Linux Foundation and TODO Group Release Chinese Versions of Open Source Guides for the Enterprise

"Chinese developers and organizations already contribute huge amounts of code to open source projects, and their engagement grows daily," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of CNCF and co-founder of the TODO Group. "Making these resources available to Chinese audiences in their native language will encourage even greater adoption of and participation with open source projects."

Developed by The Linux Foundation in collaboration with the TODO Group, the guides now available in Chinese cover the following topics:

Creating an Open Source Program , by Chris Aniszczyk , Cloud Native Computing Foundation; Jeff McAffer , Microsoft; Will Norris , Google; and Andrew Spyker , Netflix

, by , Cloud Native Computing Foundation; , Microsoft; , Google; and , Netflix Using Open Source Code , by Ibrahim Haddad , Samsung Research America

, by , Samsung Research America Participating in Open Source Communities , by Stormy Peters , Red Hat; and Nithya Ruff , Comcast

, by , Red Hat; and , Comcast Recruiting Open Source Developers , by Guy Martin , Autodesk; Jeff Osier-Mixon , Intel Corporation; Nithya Ruff ; and Gil Yehuda , Oath

, by , Autodesk; , Intel Corporation; ; and , Oath Measuring Your Open Source Program's Success , by Christine Abernathy , Facebook; Chris Aniszczyk ; Joe Beda , Heptio; Sarah Novotny , Google; and Gil Yehuda

, by , Facebook; ; , Heptio; , Google; and Tools for Managing Open Source Programs , by Chris Aniszczyk ; and Jeff McAffer

, by ; and Improving Your Open Source Development Impact , by Ibrahim Haddad

, by Starting an Open Source Project , by Christine Abernathy ; Ibrahim Haddad ; Guy Martin ; John Mertic , The Linux Foundation; Jared Smith , Capital One

, by ; ; ; , The Linux Foundation; , Capital One Winding Down an Open Source Project , by Christine Abernathy ; Chris Aniszczyk ; Guy Martin ; Jared Smith ; and David Wheeler , Core Infrastructure Initiative

, by ; ; ; ; and , Core Infrastructure Initiative Open Source Reading List. A collection of 21 must-read books for open source program managers, compiled by TODO Group members

The Open Source Guides for the Enterprise provide information on a wide range of open source topics, to ensure individuals at every level of an organization understand what open source is, how benefits the organization and how to do it right. This includes every stage of the lifecycle of an open source project, from formation to winding down.

English guides were released in September 2017 and more are added regularly. Anyone wishing to contribute translations into additional languages are encouraged to do so through GitHub. To view and download the guides, go to GitHub and The Linux Foundation website at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/os-guides.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

