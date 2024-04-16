Upskilling, Cross-skilling & Certifications are Critical to Tech Staffing Challenges

The Linux Foundation Reveals Transformative Shifts in Tech Talent Acquisition and

the Rising Importance of Skills and Certifications

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Linux Foundation Training & Certification unveiled the " 2024 State of Tech Talent Report ," offering data-driven insights into the dynamics of technical talent management across the globe. The comprehensive report highlights the importance organizations are placing on upskilling, cross-skilling and certifications as pivotal strategies for navigating the complexities of today's tech staffing challenges.

Contrary to headlines, less than one-third of organizations reduced their technical headcount in 2023. Additionally, organizations are investing in their current workforce, with 48 percent prioritizing upskilling and cross-skilling existing staff over hiring new employees or consultants in 2024. Cloud (55 percent), DevOps (51 percent), cybersecurity (49 percent), and AI/ML (43 percent) stand out as the key technology domains prioritized for staffing.

GenAI is another headline grabber and the survey results paint a complex picture. In 2024, 27 percent of organizations intend to reduce their technical headcount, while 23 percent plan to increase it due to GenAI. It does point to the ever-evolving nature of technology and the importance of keeping pace with tomorrow's skills.

"In today's fast-paced tech environment, the ability of an organization to stay ahead hinges on a team equipped with the latest skills," said Clyde Seepersad, SVP, General Manager, Training & Certification, Linux Foundation. "Our training and certification programs are tailored to advance individual careers as well as ensure companies can confidently harness the power of a skilled workforce. Investing in certifications is more than personal growth; it's a strategic move for businesses to lead in innovation and secure their competitive edge."

Hilary Carter, SVP, Research & Communications, Linux Foundation, emphasized the importance of data-driven decisions when investing in training, "In an era where competitive advantage hinges on human capital, leveraging a data-driven approach to training, upskilling and hiring decisions becomes imperative. The 2024 Tech Talent Report not only illuminates current trends but equips organizations with the strategic insight needed to attract and retain top talent."

Key findings include:

Cross-skilling (47 percent) and upskilling (43 percent) are key strategies for technical talent management.

98 percent of organizations consider upskilling an important strategy, with 36 percent rating it extremely important.

Across all technology domains, on average, 48 percent of organizations would prioritize upskilling or cross-skilling existing staff over hiring new employees or engaging consultants in 2024.

The most cited benefits of upskilling emphasize its ability to diversify employee skill sets for redeployment (40 percent), advancing careers (40 percent), and developing junior potential (40 percent).

Despite the news headlines, less than one-third of organizations surveyed reduced their technical headcount in 2023.

Cloud (55 percent), DevOps (51 percent), cybersecurity (49 percent) and AI/ML (43 percent) stand out as the key technology domains prioritized for staffing.

The impact of GenAI is complex: In 2024, 27 percent of organizations intend to reduce their technical headcount, while 23 percent plan to increase it due to GenAI.

Certifications rank higher than college or university degrees (23 percent to 16 percent) when assessing technical skills.

Amid a constantly evolving technological landscape, the report serves as a critical resource for companies focused on hiring, training, and retaining tech talent. The full report with infographics is available for download: https://linuxfoundation.org/research/open-source-jobs-report-2024 .

