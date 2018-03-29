The Linux Foundation Announces 35 New Silver and 3 New Associate Members

"It is exciting to welcome so many wonderful organizations from across technology, finance, education, transportation, communications and other important industries into The Linux Foundation," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with them and the broader open source community to continue building new and better innovative technologies."

In addition to joining the Foundation, many of these new members have joined Linux Foundation projects like Automotive Grade Linux, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, EdgeX Foundry, Hyperledger, LF Networking and more. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.

Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects.

February's new Linux Foundation Silver members are:

Associate members of The Linux Foundation include of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining and using open source technologies.

The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:

Institute for Information Industry aims to increase innovative applications of ICT technology and to facilitate the development of digital economy.

aims to increase innovative applications of ICT technology and to facilitate the development of digital economy. Peking University is a major Chinese research university located in Beijing .

. University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab provides independent, broad-based interoperability and conformance testing for data, telecom and storage networking technologies.

With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Dan Brown

The Linux Foundation

PR@LinuxFoundation.org

415-420-7880

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-linux-foundation-announces-35-new-silver-and-3-new-associate-members-300621664.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

