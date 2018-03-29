The Linux Foundation Announces 35 New Silver and 3 New Associate Members

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced the addition of 35 Silver members and three Associate members. Linux Foundation members help support development of the greatest shared technology resources in history, while accelerating their own innovation through open source leadership and participation.
"It is exciting to welcome so many wonderful organizations from across technology, finance, education, transportation, communications and other important industries into The Linux Foundation," said Jim Zemlin, executive director, The Linux Foundation. "We look forward to working with them and the broader open source community to continue building new and better innovative technologies."
In addition to joining the Foundation, many of these new members have joined Linux Foundation projects like Automotive Grade Linux, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, EdgeX Foundry, Hyperledger, LF Networking and more. For a full list of members, visit https://www.linuxfoundation.org/membership/members/.
Linux Foundation Silver members are organizations that contribute to or otherwise support open source communities and projects.
February's new Linux Foundation Silver members are:
- ARKAMYS delivers sound experiences in automotive, mobile phones, VR and IoT industries using built-in speakers.
- ATS (a KGPCo Company) is a service delivery organization with core competencies in Open Source Software around virtual infrastructure management, software-defined networking, network functions virtualization, cybersecurity, data analytics and professional services.
- Bank of America is a multinational banking and financial services corporation.
- Beijing Truth Technology provides a cloud computing platform designed to eliminate isolated information islands, ensure data security, promote the valuable flow of data and enhance the government authority and service level of judiciary in public data service.
- CloudBees recently acquired Codeship and together are the hub of enterprise Jenkins and cloud native DevOps, providing companies with smarter solutions for accelerating software development and the fastest path from great ideas to impactful software.
- CloudOps provides private, public and hybrid cloud solutions for businesses seeking to scale, and for enterprises making their move to the cloud.
- Comarch specializes in the design, implementation and integration of advanced IT services and software.
- CreationLine, Inc. is a Japanese IT firm, specialized in DevOps, Big Data Analytics and container technology, and a leader in delivering speed and innovation solutions to major enterprise companies in this region.
- Customer Care, Inc. transitions enterprise IT software applications and networks into an optimal virtualized environment to meet ever expanding present and future needs.
- FORFIRM is an IT consultancy firm developing innovative solutions for business.
- Guavus drives rapid, insightful decisions and actions leveraging advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, to enable digital transformation.
- Hangzhou Woqu Technology Co., Ltd. provides database and system architecture design, optimization, implementation, and disaster recovery solutions.
- Intuit provides global products and platforms, including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed, and small businesses to improve their financial lives.
- JMA Wireless is an innovator in mobile wireless connectivity solutions.
- LightStep cuts through the scale and complexity of today's software to help organizations stay in control of their systems. Its first product, LightStep [x]PM, provides an accurate, detailed snapshot of the entire software system at any point in time, enabling organizations to identify bottlenecks and resolve incidents rapidly.
- MATRIX offers an open blockchain platform that supports smart contracts and machine learning services
- Monostream AG was founded in 2007 as a dynamic software boutique developing user-friendly operations through scalable and flexible software architectures.
- Ribbon Communications is a global technology company with more than two decades of leadership in real-time communications.
- Rubicon Labs develops secure identity solutions for IoT devices.
- ~sedna is redefining digital signage.
- Serverless offers a toolkit for deploying and operating serverless architectures.
- Shenzhen Rongxun Technology Co. Ltd. is committed to exporting credit system products with efficient, stable, cutting-edge IT technology services.
- SiFive is a fabless semiconductor company building customized silicon based on the free and open RISC-V instruction set architecture.
- SignalFX is an advanced cloud monitoring and alerting solution for modern enterprise infrastructures.
- Smart Block Laboratory researches and creates solutions in today's advanced IT.
- SpinSys offers application development and migration of legacy applications to private or public clouds.
- Spotify is a digital music service providing access to millions of songs.
- SquareSpace is an all-in-one solution for anyone looking to create a beautiful website.
- Trillium is an IoT cybersecurity venture focused on protecting mission critical automotive and IoT networks from malicious cyber attack including intrusive manipulation and passive monitoring or eavesdropping.
- Twilio provides a cloud communications platform for building SMS, voice and messaging applications on an API built for global scale.
- Versia Tecnologías Emergentes for Versia is a company dedicated to improving the business processes of its clients. Performs business consulting, technology and outsourcing projects.
- Wanxiang Group is the largest auto parts manufacturer in China.
- Xage Security is a blockchain-protected edge platform for IIoT, securing authentication and data exchange.
- Xiilab Co., Ltd. provides software and services based on big data analysis technology.
- YugaByte DB is an open source, transactional, high-performance database for planet-scale cloud applications. It enables enterprises to power their user-facing applications on public and private clouds with high resilience, low latency and multi-region scalability.
Associate members of The Linux Foundation include of government agencies and not-for-profit organizations that have demonstrated a commitment to building, sustaining and using open source technologies.
The following organizations are new Linux Foundation Associate members:
- Institute for Information Industry aims to increase innovative applications of ICT technology and to facilitate the development of digital economy.
- Peking University is a major Chinese research university located in Beijing.
- University of New Hampshire InterOperability Lab provides independent, broad-based interoperability and conformance testing for data, telecom and storage networking technologies.
With the support of its members, The Linux Foundation hosts open source projects across technologies including networking, security, cloud, blockchain and more. This collaborative development model is helping technology advance at a rapid pace in a way that benefits individuals and organizations around the world.
