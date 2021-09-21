The Linux Foundation Announces Agenda and Speaker Lineup for the 2021 Linux Foundation Member Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the agenda and speaker lineup for the 2021 Linux Foundation Member Summit (LFMS), taking place November 2-4 at the Silverado Resort in Napa Valley, California. The keynote speakers can be viewed here and the full schedule can be viewed here .

LFMS, (formerly Open Source Leadership Summit), is a by-invitation event for Linux Foundation member organizations, where technical and business leaders convene to drive digital transformation and learn how to collaboratively manage the largest shared technology investment of our time. LFMS is a must-attend event for those looking to advance open source strategy, implementation and investment.

"Open source technology continues to show its strength and value to businesses across many different verticals and sectors, as well as its impact on the bottom line", says Jim Zemlin, Executive Director, The Linux Foundation. "Our Member Summit is an opportunity for the best and brightest technical, business and community leaders to come together and share their valuable insights and experiences and to collaborate on important open source technology innovation."

Keynote Speakers Include:

Josh Aas , Executive Director, Internet Security Research Group discussing Prossimo

, Executive Director, discussing Prossimo Brian Christian , Author, " The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values " & " The Most Human Human "; Co-author of " Algorithms to Live By " sharing on the intersection of AI and humanity

, Author, " " & " "; Co-author of " " sharing on the intersection of AI and humanity Gabriele Columbro , Executive Director, Fintech Open Source Foundation providing project updates

, Executive Director, providing project updates Colin Eberhardt , Technology Director, Scott Logic discussing WebAssembly

, Technology Director, discussing WebAssembly Ali Fenn , President, ITRenew talking about circular data centers

, President, talking about circular data centers Jennifer Fernick , SVP & Global Head of Research, NCC Group and Dr. David A. Wheeler , Director of Open Source Supply Chain Security, The Linux Foundation discussing OpenSSF

, SVP & Global Head of Research, and , Director of Open Source Supply Chain Security, discussing OpenSSF Luke Hinds , Security Engineering Lead, CTO Office, Red Hat sharing on sigstore

, Security Engineering Lead, CTO Office, sharing on sigstore Sumer Johal , Executive Director, AgStack Foundation providing project updates

, Executive Director, providing project updates Kim Lewandowski , Product, Stealth Startup discussing the SLSA framework

, Product, discussing the SLSA framework Dan Lorenc , Software Engineer, Google sharing on the state of OSS Supply Chain Security

, Software Engineer, sharing on the state of OSS Supply Chain Security Gary O'Neall , CEO, Source Auditor Inc. and Kate Stewart , VP, Dependable Embedded Systems, The Linux Foundation discussing SPDX

, CEO, and , VP, Dependable Embedded Systems, discussing SPDX Calista Redmond , CEO, RISC-V International talking about open hardware

, CEO, talking about open hardware Liz Rice , Chief Open Source Officer, Isovalent discussing cloud native security

, Chief Open Source Officer, discussing cloud native security Jon Stine , Executive Director, The Open Voice Network providing project updates

, Executive Director, providing project updates Jenny Wanger , Director of Programs, LF Public Health providing project updates

, Director of Programs, providing project updates Jim Zemlin , Executive Director, The Linux Foundation providing foundation updates

Session Highlights:

The Coming Culture Challenges for Open Source Projects - Stephen Walli , Microsoft

- , The Importance of DEIA (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Accessibility) in Open Source - Anni Lai , Futurewei ; Priyanka Sharma , CNCF ; Tina Tsou , Arm ; and Arun Gupta , Apple

- , ; , ; , ; and , Pandemic Pivots of an OSPO - Nithya Ruff , Comcast

- , The Prometheus Story: How a Side Project Became the Global Market Leader - Richard Hartmann , Grafana Labs

- , Trademarks and Open Source - Daniel Scales , The Linux Foundation

- , We Are Many, but We Are One - Tracy Miranda , Continuous Delivery Foundation; Sharon Jerop Kipruto, Google; Priti Desai , IBM; Christie Wilson , Google; and Kara de la Marck , CloudBees

Attend

Attendance to The Linux Foundation Member Summit is limited to members of The Linux Foundation, as well as to governing board members of LF Projects, media, speakers and sponsors. Invitation codes have been sent to member organization representatives. If you already have an invitation code, please go ahead and register here . If you do not, you may contact us for more information on attendance opportunities.

Sponsor

The Linux Foundation Member Summit is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Co-Hosts: Google and TARS Foundation, Reception Sponsor: Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Lunch Sponsors: AWS and Oracle, Breakfast and Breaks Sponsors: Dell Technologies, IBM and VMware and Supporter: Indeed.



If you are not an LF member company but would like to attend The Linux Foundation Member Summit, sponsoring it is an excellent opportunity to gain additional access to the event and its attendees for strategic discussions and collaboration. Learn more here .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

Health and Safety

Attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to wear a mask while onsite and comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post .

Travel Funding

The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is accepting applications, to enable those to join the event who might otherwise not be able to due to a lack of funding. We place an emphasis on funding applicants who are from historically underrepresented or untapped groups and/or those of lower socioeconomic status. Note that you must have an invitation to the event in order to apply for travel funding. To learn more and apply, click here .

