The Linux Foundation Announces Four Networking Training Courses

Open source networking projects are transforming how service providers and enterprises develop, deploy, and scale their networks and next-generation services. The 2017 Open Source Jobs Report from The Linux Foundation and Dice found nearly half of hiring managers are looking to hire individuals with networking expertise, and 55 percent report that formal training or certifications is a priority when choosing new hires.

LFS163x: Introduction to ONAP: Complete Network Automation is designed to provide a high-level understanding and business perspective of the ONAP project and a guide for navigating, participating, and benefiting from the ONAP community. The course is also meant for vendors who wish to determine how to position or sell their products into the ONAP ecosystem. The course outline includes:

Chapter 1. NFV Basics and ONAP Introduction

Chapter 2. ONAP Scope and Key Concepts

Chapter 3. ONAP Architecture

Chapter 4. Official ONAP Projects

Chapter 5. ONAP Demos and Getting Involved

Final Exam

LFS164x: NFV Acceleration: An Introduction to OPNFV offers an introduction to The Linux Foundation OPNFV project (Open Platform for NFV), providing the basics of NFV. It delves into the challenges OPNFV solves, with an overview of related projects and industry use cases. We will also discuss how you can benefit from OPNFV. The course outline includes:

Chapter 1. NFV Basics and OPNFV Introduction

Chapter 2. Upstream Projects Integration

Chapter 3. Feature Projects

Chapter 4. Integration Projects

Chapter 5. Testing Projects

Chapter 6. Use Cases and Getting Involved

Final Exam

LFS263: ONAP Fundamentals is designed to provide a fundamental understanding and basic hands-on knowledge of the ONAP project and a guide for navigating, participating, and benefiting from the ONAP community. The course includes lab exercises to run on the Google Cloud Platform for a deeper learning of each of ONAP's functional areas. The course outline includes:

Chapter 1. Introduction to Network Function Virtualization

Chapter 2. ONAP Scope and Key Concepts

Chapter 3. ONAP Architecture

Lab 1. ONAP Deployment using OOM and OPNFV

Chapter 4. ONAP Subprojects

Lab 2. Virtual firewall (vFW) network service design

Chapter 5. ONAP Use Cases

Lab 3. vFW network service runtime



Lab 4. vFW closed-loop automation

LFS264: OPNFV Fundamentals introduces students to the fundamentals of OPNFV. Starting with an overview of NFV and OPNFV, it delves into the challenges OPNFV solves, then provides an overview of the feature, integration, and testing OPNFV projects, industry use cases and benefits. In addition to the theoretical learning, the course includes lab exercises to run on the Google Cloud Platform. These lab exercises revolve around deployment and testing, for a deeper learning of each of OPNFV's key areas. The course outline includes:

Chapter 1. Introduction to NFV and OPNFV

Chapter 2. Upstream Projects Integration

Chapter 3. Feature Projects

Chapter 4. Integration Projects

Lab 1. Deploying OPNFV

Chapter 5. Testing Projects

Lab 2. Running Functest



Lab 3. Running Yardstick

Chapter 6. OPNFV Use Cases

"With networking becoming increasingly important to a wider range of organizations than ever before, and traditional proprietary solutions being replaced with open source software, there is huge demand for more professionals with expertise in this area of technology," said Linux Foundation General Manager, Networking Arpit Joshipura. "These new training courses will help build a new generation of networking professionals, and ensure existing professionals have the skills needed to succeed in a changing environment."

LFS163x and LFS164x are available to begin immediately on edX.org. There is no charge for these introductory courses, though a verified certificate of completion is available for $99. LFS263 and LFS264 are now open for pre-enrollment, with the courses being fully available in May. Those who purchase either course during the pre-enrollment period can do so for a discounted fee of $99 each ($199 standard).

