The Linux Foundation Announces Four Networking Training Courses

LOS ANGELES, March 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- (Open Networking Summit) -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the availability of four new training courses, LFS163x: Introduction to ONAP: Complete Network Automation and, LFS164x: NFV Acceleration: An Introduction to OPNFV, both available on edX.org, the leading nonprofit learning platform founded by Harvard and MIT; and LFS263: ONAP Fundamentals, and LFS264: OPNFV Fundamentals, available on The Linux Foundation training platform. All courses are available and open for enrollment today.
Open source networking projects are transforming how service providers and enterprises develop, deploy, and scale their networks and next-generation services. The 2017 Open Source Jobs Report from The Linux Foundation and Dice found nearly half of hiring managers are looking to hire individuals with networking expertise, and 55 percent report that formal training or certifications is a priority when choosing new hires.
LFS163x: Introduction to ONAP: Complete Network Automation is designed to provide a high-level understanding and business perspective of the ONAP project and a guide for navigating, participating, and benefiting from the ONAP community. The course is also meant for vendors who wish to determine how to position or sell their products into the ONAP ecosystem. The course outline includes:
- Chapter 1. NFV Basics and ONAP Introduction
- Chapter 2. ONAP Scope and Key Concepts
- Chapter 3. ONAP Architecture
- Chapter 4. Official ONAP Projects
- Chapter 5. ONAP Demos and Getting Involved
- Final Exam
LFS164x: NFV Acceleration: An Introduction to OPNFV offers an introduction to The Linux Foundation OPNFV project (Open Platform for NFV), providing the basics of NFV. It delves into the challenges OPNFV solves, with an overview of related projects and industry use cases. We will also discuss how you can benefit from OPNFV. The course outline includes:
- Chapter 1. NFV Basics and OPNFV Introduction
- Chapter 2. Upstream Projects Integration
- Chapter 3. Feature Projects
- Chapter 4. Integration Projects
- Chapter 5. Testing Projects
- Chapter 6. Use Cases and Getting Involved
- Final Exam
LFS263: ONAP Fundamentals is designed to provide a fundamental understanding and basic hands-on knowledge of the ONAP project and a guide for navigating, participating, and benefiting from the ONAP community. The course includes lab exercises to run on the Google Cloud Platform for a deeper learning of each of ONAP's functional areas. The course outline includes:
- Chapter 1. Introduction to Network Function Virtualization
- Chapter 2. ONAP Scope and Key Concepts
- Chapter 3. ONAP Architecture
- Lab 1. ONAP Deployment using OOM and OPNFV
- Chapter 4. ONAP Subprojects
- Lab 2. Virtual firewall (vFW) network service design
- Chapter 5. ONAP Use Cases
- Lab 3. vFW network service runtime
- Lab 4. vFW closed-loop automation
LFS264: OPNFV Fundamentals introduces students to the fundamentals of OPNFV. Starting with an overview of NFV and OPNFV, it delves into the challenges OPNFV solves, then provides an overview of the feature, integration, and testing OPNFV projects, industry use cases and benefits. In addition to the theoretical learning, the course includes lab exercises to run on the Google Cloud Platform. These lab exercises revolve around deployment and testing, for a deeper learning of each of OPNFV's key areas. The course outline includes:
- Chapter 1. Introduction to NFV and OPNFV
- Chapter 2. Upstream Projects Integration
- Chapter 3. Feature Projects
- Chapter 4. Integration Projects
- Lab 1. Deploying OPNFV
- Chapter 5. Testing Projects
- Lab 2. Running Functest
- Lab 3. Running Yardstick
- Chapter 6. OPNFV Use Cases
"With networking becoming increasingly important to a wider range of organizations than ever before, and traditional proprietary solutions being replaced with open source software, there is huge demand for more professionals with expertise in this area of technology," said Linux Foundation General Manager, Networking Arpit Joshipura. "These new training courses will help build a new generation of networking professionals, and ensure existing professionals have the skills needed to succeed in a changing environment."
LFS163x and LFS164x are available to begin immediately on edX.org. There is no charge for these introductory courses, though a verified certificate of completion is available for $99. LFS263 and LFS264 are now open for pre-enrollment, with the courses being fully available in May. Those who purchase either course during the pre-enrollment period can do so for a discounted fee of $99 each ($199 standard).
