The Linux Foundation Announces Full Agenda for Open Source Summit and Embedded Linux Conference Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation today announced the session line-up for its Open Source Summit Europe , the leading conference for open source developers, architects and other technologists and a hotbed for emerging technologies, and Embedded Linux Conference Europe . The event takes place October 28-30 in Lyon, France.

Open source software and technologies are a leading indicator of where companies are investing resources for technology development. By bringing the latest open source projects and leading technologists together in one place, the event becomes a forum for defining and advancing technology development in the years ahead.

"From embedded Linux systems to cloud computing to emerging technologies in urban computing, among others, Open Source Summit covers the most relevant open source projects and technologies today," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "This event brings together the brightest technologists in one place to advance and sustain open source for all."

Session Highlights Include:

The State of Kubernetes Development Tooling - Ellen Körbes, Garden (Cloud Infrastructure)

- Ellen Körbes, Garden (Cloud Infrastructure) Open Source Collaboration and Companies: Finding the Right Balance - Dawn Foster , Pivotal (TODO/OS Program Management)

- , Pivotal (TODO/OS Program Management) The Unified Tracing Platform - Steven Rostedt , VMware (Linux Systems)

- , VMware (Linux Systems) Machine Learning Models and Datasets Versioning Practices and Tools - Dmitry Petrov & Ruslan Kuprieiev, Iterative AI (AI)

- & Ruslan Kuprieiev, Iterative AI (AI) Flash Subsystems Status Update - Richard Weinberger , Sigma Star GmbH & Miquèl Raynal, Bootlin (Embedded Linux)

- , Sigma Star GmbH & Miquèl Raynal, Bootlin (Embedded Linux) Sequencing Your Own OSS License Compliance Initiatives for Maximum Momentum During OSS Development - Wendy Freedman , 20th Century Fox (Automating Compliance)

- , 20th Century Fox (Automating Compliance) Verifying Device Identity with TPMs - Matthew Garrett & Brandon Weeks , Google (Security & Safety)

- & , Google (Security & Safety) From an Idea to a Patch in the Linux Mainline - Marta Rybczynska (Embedded Administration)

- (Embedded Administration) Introduction to Kubernetes Operators and The Operator Framework - Matt Dorn & Michael Hrivnak , Red Hat

& , Red Hat Introduction to JanusGraph - Jason Plurad , IBM (Project Highlights)

- , IBM (Project Highlights) Data-Driven Tools for Decision Makers in City Planning - Talia Kaufmann , Northeastern University /OECD (Urban Computing)

- , /OECD (Urban Computing) Seven Hard Truths About Open Source Community - Karen Chu & Matt Butcher , Microsoft (Growing & Sustaining OS Communities)

- & , Microsoft (Growing & Sustaining OS Communities) Opening the Echo Chamber: Inclusivity in the Real World - Laura Hilliger (Diversity & Inclusion)

- (Diversity & Inclusion) A Dive into Zephyr Device Driver Model - Tomasz Bursztyka, Intel (IoT)

