The Linux Foundation Announces Schedule for Annual Member Summit

The annual Linux Foundation Member Summit unites projects and organizations helping to advance open source technologies.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the schedule for The Linux Foundation Member Summit, taking place October 24-26 in Monterey, California. The full schedule can be viewed here.

The Linux Foundation Member Summit is an annual event for Linux Foundation member organizations (over 3,000), fostering collaboration, innovation, and partnerships among business and technical leaders looking to advance open source strategy, implementation, and investment in their organizations. The 2023 Member Summit features 65+ sessions focused on the leading projects, technologies, and topics that are driving digital transformation across the open source ecosystem. Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Session Highlights Include:

Attendance at The Linux Foundation Member Summit is limited to members of The Linux Foundation, as well as to governing board members of LF Projects, media, speakers, and sponsors. Invitation codes have been sent to member organization representatives. If you already have an invitation code, register here. If you do not, you may contact us for more information on attendance opportunities.

The Linux Foundation Member Summit is made possible thanks to event sponsors including:

  • Platinum: AWS and OpenSearch;
  • Gold: Cloud Native Computing Foundation and Google; and
  • Silver: IBM and QualitySoft; and
  • Bronze: Instaclustr

If you are not an LF member company but would like to attend The Linux Foundation Member Summit, sponsoring it is an excellent opportunity to gain additional access to the event and its attendees for strategic discussions and collaboration. Learn more here or email [email protected].

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell.

The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects, including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more, are critical to the world's infrastructure. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at https://www.linuxfoundation.org/.

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn, and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

