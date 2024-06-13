The Linux Foundation Announces Schedule for Open Source Summit Europe 2024

The premier event in Europe for open source code and community contributors offers over 250 sessions across 17 microconferences diving into the hottest topics and cutting-edge technologies at the heart of open source

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , a nonprofit driving widespread innovation through open source, has announced the schedule for Open Source Summit Europe 2024 being held 16-18 September in Vienna, Austria with additional post-event programming and co-located events happening 20 September. The schedule can be viewed here .

For the past 16 years, Open Source Summit has aimed to unite the global open source community, hosting events in North America, Europe, and Asia. Open Source Summit Europe was launched in 2011 and remains the leading European event for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders to collaborate, further open source innovation, and help ensure a sustainable open source ecosystem.

Attendees will engage with the most crucial and progressive topics in open source through the 17 microconferences which make up Open Source Summit Europe's full program: LinuxCon , CloudOpen , ContainerCon , Critical Software Summit , Digital Trust , Diversity Empowerment Summit , Embedded Linux Conference , Open AI + Data , Open Source 101 , Open Source in the Public Sector , Open Source Leadership Summit , Operations Management Summit , OSPOCon , Standards & Specifications Forum , SupplyChainSecurityCon , TechDocsCon , and Zephyr .

Open Source Summit Europe schedule highlights include:

Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Additionally, 14 mini-summits and co-located events will take place alongside Open Source Summit Europe 2024, offering more opportunities to learn about Continuous Delivery, Edge, Linux Security, Open Hardware, OpenSSF, Sylva, SONiC, and so much more.

Registration is offered at the early bird price of US$649 through 20 June, which represents a savings of US$300, and a $150 reduction from 2023 pricing. Discounted rates are available for academics, government, hobbyists and small business, view full details here . Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Registration includes access to: all conference content, social events & networking activities, solutions showcase, continental breakfast, lunch (new in 2024), morning and afternoon coffee & snacks Monday – Wednesday, a conference T-shirt, and more. View all details here .

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Event Sponsors

Open Source Summit Europe 2024 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including:

Diamond Sponsor: Google

Gold Sponsors: AWS, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Coder, GitLab, Intel, OpenSearch, Red Hat and SUSE

For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us.

