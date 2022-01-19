The Linux Foundation Announces SupplyChainSecurityCon will be Featured Under the Open Source Summit North America 2022 Conference Umbrella

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, has announced that SupplyChainSecurityCon , an event launched last fall at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, will be hosted in 2022 as part of Open Source Summit North America , June 21-24, in Austin, TX and virtual.

Open Source Summit is the premier event for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders to collaborate, share information, solve problems, and gain knowledge, furthering open source innovation and ensuring a sustainable open source ecosystem.

Co-hosted by CNCF and OpenSSF , along with The Linux Foundation, SupplyChainSecurityCon will gather security practitioners, open source developers, and others interested in software supply chain security to explore the security threats affecting the software supply chain, share best practices and mitigation tactics, and increase knowledge about how to best secure open source software.

SupplyChainSecurityCon will be one of thirteen events held under the Open Source Summit North America 2022 umbrella. As the open source ecosystem continues to evolve, Open Source Summit will do so as well, as a conference umbrella composed of a collection of events that will always cover the most important projects, technologies and topics in open source today - in one place.

Open Source Summit North America 2022 is comprised of the following events:

Save the Date.

Open Source Summit will be held on the following dates and locations:

Additional locations to be announced shortly. Registration will open in February 2022.

Submit to Speak.

The Call for Proposals for Open Source Summit North America events and Open Source Summit Europe events are now open. View suggested topics and submit talks for all events at the links provided.



The Linux Foundation strongly values the need to increase diversity, equity and inclusion in open source, and a great place for that to begin is on a conference stage. We encourage those from all marginalized communities to submit to speak. We also welcome and encourage first-time speakers to submit.



Sponsor.

Open Source Summit North America 2022 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsor: Google, and Gold Sponsors: InfluxData and Styra. Open Source Summit Europe 2022 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsor: Google, and Gold Sponsor: Styra. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

Press

Members of the press who would like to request a press pass to attend should contact Kristin O'Connell .

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 2,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit linuxfoundation.org .

The Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.



Visit our website and follow us on Twitter , Linkedin , and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.



The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.



Media Contact

Kristin O'Connell

The Linux Foundation

[email protected]

SOURCE The Linux Foundation