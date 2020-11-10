The Linux Foundation Launches LF Live: Mentorship Series

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, is launching a virtual mentoring series entitled LF Live: Mentorship Series. The goal of this program is to (1) continue offering opportunities to learn and re-skill to those that have been displaced from jobs as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; (2) serve those considering jobs in open source by helping to grow their skills and build their network so they are better set up for successful careers; (3) grow the number of people entering the open source job market which has a huge demand for new talent; and (4) encourage new people to apply to The Linux Foundation's Mentoring Program and other community mentoring programs. These webinars will be complimentary. There is no cost to participate in this program.

Each webinar topic will be different, but will primarily be technical and applicable to the Linux Kernel, as well as to other open source projects. The first webinar was held on October 29 and covered 'Writing Change Logs that Make Sense, led by Shuah Khan, Kernel Maintainer & Fellow, The Linux Foundation. The recording of the session can be viewed here and the slides can be viewed here. Upcoming Mentorship Webinars include:

How Do I Get Started with an Open Source Project? , with Clyde Seepersad , SVP & General Manager, Training & Certification, The Linux Foundation - December 2

, with , SVP & General Manager, Training & Certification, The Linux Foundation - Best Practices to Getting Your Patches Accepted , with Greg Kroah-Hartman , Kernel Maintainer & Fellow, The Linux Foundation - December 8

, with , Kernel Maintainer & Fellow, The Linux Foundation - Open Source Licensing, with Steve Winslow , Director of Strategic Programs, The Linux Foundation - January 13, 2021

with , Director of Strategic Programs, The Linux Foundation - Kselftest , with Shuah Khan, Kernel Maintainer & Fellow, The Linux Foundation - Date TBA

, with Shuah Khan, Kernel Maintainer & Fellow, The Linux Foundation - Date TBA Best Practices to be an Effective Maintainer , with Dan Williams , Linux Kernel Developer, Intel - Date TBA

, with , Linux Kernel Developer, Intel - Date TBA Static Analysis & Tools , with Jan-Simon Möller, AGL Release Manager, The Linux Foundation - Date TBA

, with Jan-Simon Möller, AGL Release Manager, The Linux Foundation - Date TBA Coccinelle, with Julia Lawall , Senior Researcher at Inria - Date TBA

Additional sessions will continue to be added, covering topics such as: Smatch (Static Analysis Tool), Dynamic Analysis and Tools, Fuzz Testing, Kunit, and Tracing. To be alerted when registration is live for each session, please subscribe at the bottom of this page: https://events.linuxfoundation.org/lf-live-mentorship-series/.

To learn more about the LF Live: Mentorship Series, please visit our webpage. To learn more about the Linux Foundation Mentoring Program, please click here. To learn more about the Linux Foundation Events, visit our website and follow us on Twitter and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.



