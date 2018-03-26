The Linux Foundation Launches Open Source Acumos AI Project

Many AI tools today are difficult to implement and require significant domain expertise. Acumos is the first to give users a visual workflow to design AI and ML applications, as well as a marketplace for freely sharing AI solutions and data models. The Acumos framework is user-centric and simple to explore. The Acumos Marketplace packages various components as microservices and allows users to export ready-to-launch AI applications as containers to run in public clouds or private environments.

"An open and federated AI platform like the Acumos platform allows developers and companies to take advantage of the latest AI technologies and to more easily share proven models and expertise," said Jim Zemlin, executive director at The Linux Foundation. "Acumos will benefit developers and data scientists across numerous industries and fields, from network and video analytics to content curation, threat prediction, and more."

The Linux Foundation is hosting the Acumos platform and Acumos Marketplace and is focused on nurturing an active, large community around the project. To learn more, visit https://www.acumos.org.

About The Linux Foundation

The Linux Foundation is the organization of choice for the world's top developers and companies to build ecosystems that accelerate open technology development and industry adoption. Together with the worldwide open source community, it is solving the hardest technology problems by creating the largest shared technology investment in history. Founded in 2000, The Linux Foundation today provides tools, training and events to scale any open source project, which together deliver an economic impact not achievable by any one company. More information can be found at www.linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contacts

Dan Brown or Zibby Keaton

The Linux Foundation

pr@linuxfoundation.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-linux-foundation-launches-open-source-acumos-ai-project-300619130.html

SOURCE The Linux Foundation

Related Links

http://www.linuxfoundation.org

