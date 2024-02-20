The Linux Foundation Releases Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit North America 2024

The leading gathering for the global open source community offers 200+ sessions presented through 16 microconferences, exploring the most crucial and innovative topics driving open source advancements today.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, last week announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit North America, the premier event for open source code and community contributors. The conference is taking place April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington, with pre-event programming and co-located events happening April 15-19. The schedule can be viewed here.

Comprised of 16 microconferences, including LinuxCon, Open AI + Data Forum, SupplyChainSecurityCon, CloudOpen, OSPOCon, Open Source 101, OpenGovCon, ContainerCon and more, Open Source Summit North America 2024's schedule features 200+ talks (keynote presentations, conference sessions, lightning talks, tutorials, and BoFs) and includes content for developers, system operators and community, across a wide range of topics, subjects, and skill levels.

New microconferences for 2024 include:

  • Digital Trust: Aims to explore the latest trends, challenges, and solutions in using open source tools to enhance trustworthiness and security in the digital landscape.

  • Standards & Specification Forum: Supports collaboration and open conversation surrounding specification development and adoption from ideation to international standard.

  • TechDocsCon: Offers an open forum for those interested in open source project documentation to exchange real-world experiences, discuss documentation impact and success metrics, and identify effective strategies.

Embedded Open Source Summit is also being held April 16-18 in Seattle, Washington, alongside Open Source Summit North America. To view the EOSS schedule, click here. Those who register for Open Source Summit can add on registration for Embedded Open Source Summit for free.

2024 OSS Conference Session Highlights Include:

Keynote speakers will be announced soon.

Registration is offered at the early bird price of US$649 through February 24, which represents a savings of US$300, and a $150 reduction from 2023 pricing. Discounted rates are available for academics, government, hobbyists and small business, view full details here. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact [email protected] to request a member discount code.

Registration includes access to: all conference content, social events & networking activities, solutions showcase, continental breakfasts, lunches (new in 2024), morning and afternoon coffee & snacks Tuesday – Thursday, a conference T-shirt, and more. View all details here.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here. The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here.

ABOUT THE LINUX FOUNDATION
The Linux Foundation is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, hardware, standards, and data. Linux Foundation projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, ONAP, PyTorch, RISC-V, SPDX, OpenChain, and more. The Linux Foundation focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users, and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration.

Linux Foundation Events are where the world's leading technologists meet, collaborate, learn and network in order to advance innovations that support the world's largest shared technologies.

Visit our website and follow us on X, LinkedIn, and Facebook for all the latest event updates and announcements.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see its trademark usage page: www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

