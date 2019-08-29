The Linux Foundation's LF Edge Releases V2.0 of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LF Edge , an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced Version 2.0 of its Open Glossary of Edge Computing . This latest version of the Open Glossary adds a year of updates from the edge community while further iterating vocabulary across the entirety of LF Edge projects.

The Open Glossary of Edge Computing was created in 2018 as a vehicle to organize a shared, vendor-neutral vocabulary for edge computing to improve communication and accelerate innovation in the field. Launched as part of the first annual State of the Edge report, the Open Glossary is now an open source project under the LF Edge umbrella. The Open Glossary 2.0 is available in a publicly-accessible GitHub repo , and the new versions will be included in the State of the Edge 2019 report, to be released later this fall.

"The Open Glossary of Edge Computing exemplifies a community-driven process to document and refine the language around edge computing," said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Edge, and IoT, the Linux Foundation. "As the diversity of LF Edge increases, we want frameworks in place that make it easy to talk about edge computing in consistent and less-biased ways. It's imperative the community comes together to converge on a shared vocabulary, as it will play a substantial role in how our industry discusses and defines the next-generation internet."

"Now that we've reached the v2.0 milestone, the next big task for the Open Glossary will be to recommend standardizing the lexicon across all of the LF Edge projects," said Matt Trifiro, CMO of Vapor IO and chair of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing. "The LF Edge projects span the continuum from cloud to device. Each project has evolved organically, often with its own vocabulary, and our goal is to both respect each project's history but make it practical and possible to talk coherently across projects using terms and phrases that mean the same thing. This will be a long-term community effort."

By cataloging the community's shared lexicon, the Open Glossary fosters an adroit exchange of information and helps to illuminate hidden bias in discussions of edge computing. Moreover, because the project is freely-licensed, individuals and organizations may publish and incorporate the glossary into their own works. The Open Glossary is presented under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (CC-BY-SA-4.0) in order to encourage use and adoption.

To increase the diversity of viewpoints, the Open Glossary project welcomes contributors from everywhere, offering a publicly-accessible GitHub repository where individuals can join the community, present ideas, participate in discussions, and offer their suggestions and improvements to the glossary. By combining many viewpoints in a transparent process, the Open Glossary of Edge Computing presents a resource that can be used by journalists, analysts, vendors and practitioners.

Resources

LF Edge

Open Glossary of Edge Computing project page

Open Glossary Official GitHub Repo

Contributor Guidelines

About the Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

About the Open Glossary of Edge Computing

The Linux Foundation's Open Glossary of Edge Computing project curates and defines terms related to the field of edge computing, collecting common and accepted definitions into an openly licensed repository. The Open Glossary project leverages a diverse community of contributors to collaborate on a shared lexicon, offering an organization and vendor-neutral platform for advancing a common understanding of edge computing and the next generation internet. The Open Glossary is governed as an open source project using a transparent and meritocratic process. The glossary is freely licensed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (CC-BY-SA-4.0), in order to encourage use and adoption. For more information, see https://www.lfedge.org/projects/openglossary/ .

About State of the Edge

The State of Edge ( http://stateoftheedge.com ) is a member-supported research organization that produces free reports on edge computing and was the original creator of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing, which was donated to The Linux Foundation. Version 2.0 of the Open Glossary of Edge Computing is being incorporated into the 2019 report. The State of the Edge welcomes additional participants, contributors and supporters. If you have an interest in participating in upcoming reports or submitting a guest post to the State of the Edge Blog , feel free to reach out by emailing info@stateoftheedge.com .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage . Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media contacts:

Jill Lovato

The Linux Foundation

jlovato@linuxfoundation.org

SOURCE LF Edge