The Litigation Between Sandicor Shareholders Has Ended

The settlement was drafted and reviewed by attorneys representing each respective Association Of REALTORS®, Sandicor® and CRMLS. All parties involved support the details of the settlement. With this resolution, NSDCAR and PSAR will join California Regional MLS (CRMLS), and GSDAR will obtain its MLS through an entity separate but owned by GSDAR, named San Diego Multiple Listing Service, Inc. (SDMLS). The name Sandicor®, as a distinct brand in the San Diego marketplace, will cease to exist. Each Association has acted with the intention of providing its membership with the most valuable MLS products and customer service.

To ensure all members receive open access to as much information as possible, all three Associations have agreed to share data across both MLSs, maintaining the same county wide coverage there is currently. MLS Subscribers will continue accessing MLS data and have the same level of access and user experience through Paragon, the software platform San Diego-area MLS users have been using for over three years. All members will continue to have the same look and feel that Sandicor® members have grown accustomed to, with no disruption of service.

In addition to keeping the Paragon system in place for all agents in San Diego County, users will have access to all listings and sold data for the entire county as well. This resolution provides each Association with their desired MLS outcome. It is anticipated to take at least 6 months for the new shared Paragon system to be built. The new system will have the same design and functionality of the current system.

Jan Farley, President of PSAR, commented, "I'm pleased with the settlement. By becoming members of CRMLS, PSAR members will retain seamless access to the MLS system that they are already accustomed to. In addition, PSAR members will have a multitude of industry-relevant products and services available to them to assist in meeting their business needs."

GSDAR President Steve Fraioli stated, "GSDAR is pleased to see that a settlement has been reached by all parties without any affect to the REALTORS® in San Diego County. GSDAR is looking forward to working with CRMLS, and we are excited about the opportunity to give our members the best MLS to serve their business needs."

"Reaching a settlement that is beneficial to all San Diego County REALTORS is a victory. I am confident that this resolution is in the best interest of NSDCAR members," said Carol Farrar, President of NSDCAR.

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing over 86,000 real estate professionals from 35 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.CRMLS.org.



About The Pacific Southwest Association of REALTORS® (PSAR)

The Pacific Southwest Association of REALTORS® (PSAR), a 2,600-member trade group for San Diego-area REALTORS®, offers educational training, advocacy and other services and resources to its REALTOR® members. Founded in 1928, PSAR has played a significant role in shaping the history, growth and development of greater San Diego County. The Association maintains a leadership role in the industry, empowering REALTORS® by leveraging our collective strength so they may serve homebuyers and sellers and the greater community. PSAR offices are located in Chula Vista and El Cajon. For more information, visit www.PSAR.org.

About The North San Diego County Association of REALTORS® (NSDCAR)

The North San Diego County Association of REALTORS® (NSDCAR), a 7,000-member trade group for San Diego-area REALTORS®, offers San Diego County REALTORS® access to MLS services, along with educational training, advocacy and other services and resources. NSDCAR is the largest trade association in San Diego's North County Region. Service centers are located in Vista, Carmel Valley, Carlsbad, Escondido and Fallbrook. NSDCAR was founded in 1994 when several small boards of REALTORS® joined forces to better serve REALTORS® and real estate consumers in the rapidly growing areas of North San Diego County. For more information on NSDCAR, visit www.NSDCAR.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-litigation-between-sandicor-shareholders-has-ended-300634908.html

SOURCE California Regional MLS

Related Links

http://www.crmls.org

