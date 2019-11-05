The "Little Iron Horse" Stands Tall in Black and Gold on a New Royal Canadian Mint Coin

In addition, the Mint is reaching for the stars with the 2019 25-Cent Coin – First Canadian in Space with a first-ever tri-metallic tribute to Marc Garneau's historic 1984 flight aboard Space Shuttle Challenger . Representing different layers of Earth's atmosphere, the bronze outer ring, cupronickel inner ring and brass core highlight every detail of Tony Bianco's rendering of Challenger as it blasted into Canadian history 35 years ago. The coin is packaged in a colourful folder featuring a personal statement from Garneau, and the design of the special mission patch he wore on his flight suit.

Back on terra firma, the Mint is also celebrating the 25th season of the reigning NBA Champion Toronto Raptors with a pair of memorable coins. Proud fans can celebrate Canadian sports history with a 1 oz. fine silver coin featuring the Raptor's original logo in colour and a 25-cent nickel-plated steel coin, featuring today's iconic claw logo enclosed in a presentation folder emblazoned with a gold seal celebrating the 2019 NBA Championship.

Other finely crafted coins offered this month include:

The 2019 $200 Ultra High Relief Pure Gold Coin – Purely Brilliant Collection: Forevermark Black Label Square, a Chris Reid and Rosina Li-designed coin, featuring a genuine square-cut diamond;

The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Christmas Train, the Mint's latest coin featuring a moving silver element;

The 2020 $50 Fine Silver Coin – Real Shapes: The Caribou, a new coin shaped in the profile of the caribou head design of the 25-cent coin;

The 2019 $500 Pure Gold Coin – 40th Anniversary of the Gold Maple Leaf, crafted of five ounces of 99.99% pure gold;

The 2019 $2,500 Pure Gold Coin – Into the Light: Lion, a one kilo coin recreating one of celebrated wildlife artist Robert Bateman's paintings of the African savannah;

The 2020 5-Cent Bronze Coin – The Canadian Home Front: The Victory Nickel, a tribute to the copper-tin Tombac version of the 5-cent coin that circulated during the Second World War to save precious nickel for the Allied war effort;

The 2019 $30 Fine Silver Coin – Majestic Birds in Motion: Golden Eagles, designed by artist Pierre Leduc;

The 2020 $20 Fine Silver Coin – Holiday Cookies, featuring a Venetian glass gingerbread man;

The 2019 $3 Fine Silver Coin – Celebrating Canadian Fun and Festivities – Aurora Borealis, designed by Steve Hepburn; and

The 2019 $5 Fine Silver Coin – Zodiac Series: Sagittarius, designed by Jori Van Der Linde.

Mintages, pricing and full background information on each product can be found on the "Shop" tab of www.mint.ca. Coin images are available here.

All of these products can be ordered directly from the Mint at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada,

1-800-268-6468 in the US, or on the Mint's web site. The coins are also available at Royal Canadian Mint boutiques in Ottawa and Winnipeg, as well as through our global network of dealers and distributors, including participating Canada Post outlets.

