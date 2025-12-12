The Little Nell Brings Skincare Luminary and Celebrity Esthetician, Georgia Louise, to Aspen for an Exclusive Winter Residency

Exclusive winter partnership offers rare access to transformational facial treatments

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This winter, guests of The Little Nell, as well as the Aspen community, will have an unprecedented opportunity to access one of the world's most sought-after skincare experts: celebrity esthetician Georgia Louise, who no longer accepts new clients – until now. Georgia Louise.

From December 20, 2025 through April 17, 2026, Georgia Louise will be in-residence at The Spa at The Little Nell, bringing her pioneering approach to facial architecture, fascia and lymphatic work, long-term skincare health, and beauty longevity that have long been out of reach for most. This exclusive partnership brings red-carpet-level skincare expertise directly to Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel..

For several weeks throughout the winter season, guests can book appointments directly with Georgia herself-- a rare chance to experience the expertise that has made her a go-to for celebrities and skincare enthusiasts worldwide. With 26 years of experience spanning facials, lasers, skincare formulations, and health coaching, Georgia delivers results that go beyond surface beauty to cellular transformation. Even when Georgia isn't personally on-property, guests benefit from her legacy. The Spa at The Little Nell's estheticians have been thoroughly trained in Georgia's pioneering techniques, ensuring that her signature approach to skincare health and beauty longevity is available throughout the entire winter season.

"We are thrilled to welcome Georgia Louise to The Little Nell this winter," said Jeff Toscano, CEO of Aspen Hospitality, Aspen One's hospitality division that manages The Little Nell. "As two leaders in luxury, each known for their expertise, innovation, and deeply personalized service, this collaboration reflects our commitment to providing meaningful experiences that cannot be found anywhere else."

The name Georgia Louise is synonymous with excellence and innovation -- two things The Little Nell also prides itself on, bringing two icons of luxury and unparalleled five-star experiences together. With this exclusive seasonal partnership, Georgia is bringing the spirit and ethos of the Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier in New York City to Aspen.

The Little Nell Spa is deeply rooted in the Aspen Idea -- a holistic lifestyle philosophy that celebrates the life-affirming pleasure of active pursuits, the restorative power of nature, and the integration of mind, body, and spirit. This mirrors Georgia's approach, which is based in science, innovation, and a deep understanding of holistic skincare, guiding clients toward long-term skin health and at-home skincare mastery -- underscoring her philosophy that beauty isn't just skin deep -- it's cellular, energetic, and transformational.

"The Little Nell embodies a kind of beauty and wellbeing that aligns perfectly with my philosophy: supporting the skin's natural architecture, energy, and vitality," said Georgia Louise. "Aspen has always been a place of renewal — and I'm honored to bring my signature Georgia Louise Lift + Sculpt method there this winter. My goal is to help guests feel restored, lifted, and deeply connected to their skin."

Each treatment room at The Spa at The Little Nell will be outfitted with Georgia Louise products, technology, and equipment. The Spa was also recently redesigned and renovated by Luis Bustamante Interior Design and features three treatment suites, each with a private changing room and steam shower. Two suites also include a hybrid infrared/halo-therapy sauna and resting area, while a separate guest changing area serves as a departure suite. A curated selection of award-winning Georgia Louise products is also available on-property, bringing a touch of red carpet magic to The Little Nell's alpine escape. Extensions of the partnership this winter are also expected with more about Georgia Louise in-room amenities, food & beverage integrations, and more.

Guests may reserve their appointment now by calling The Spa at The Little Nell at 970- 920-6390 or e-mailing at [email protected], and are encouraged to do so promptly, as spots are expected to fill fast.

ABOUT THE LITTLE NELL

The Little Nell is Aspen's only Five-Star, Five-Diamond, ski-in/ski-out hotel, featuring luxurious amenities, personalized service, breathtaking mountain views, renowned dining, spacious accommodations, and unparalleled access to America's most famous mountain town.

A Relais & Châteaux resort, The Little Nell is consistently recognized for its award-winning wine and culinary programs and dedicated service. The property boasts a variety of amenities, including two restaurants, three bars, a wine cellar and a speakeasy. The Spa at The Little Nell is rooted in 'The Aspen Idea' - a holistic lifestyle philosophy that integrates mind, body, and spirit. During ski season, The Little Nell guests have access to a slopeside ski concierge and numerous winter adventures. In summer months, guests enjoy lush gardens along with off-road adventures, stargazing, fly fishing and mountaintop yoga; plus, a pool, hot tub and health center year-round. The Little Nell has been acknowledged with numerous awards for decades including being named a Forbes Five-Star hotel since 1995, a AAA Five-Diamond hotel since 1991, a Wine Spectator Grand Award winner since 1997, recognition as one of America's 100 Best Wine Restaurants from Wine Enthusiast, and frequently nominated for its Outstanding Wine Program by the James Beard Foundation.

For the first time since its inception, the first Nell hotel outside of Aspen will open at Rockefeller Center in 2027, bringing its legendary sophisticated style and legendary Aspen culture to New York City. For more information, visit www.thelittlenell.com or follow @thelittlenell Instagram or Facebook.

ABOUT GEORGIA LOUISE

Georgia Louise is not just an esthetician—she is a luminary in skincare, a sculptress of beauty, and a pioneer in skin transformation. With 26 years of experience spanning facials, lasers, skincare formulations, and health coaching, Georgia has built an elite reputation as the celebrity esthetician of choice. From London to New York, Georgia has earned the trust of Hollywood's most radiant stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, Cate Blanchett, and fashion icons like Linda Evangelista and Naomi Campbell.

Since 2006, Georgia has led groundbreaking innovations in beauty, including the launch of her award winning beauty technology—such as the first hands-free electronic sheet mask, Pulse + Glo, and the Gua Sha Lift + Sculpt Butterfly Stone. In 2010, Georgia expanded her influence across the Atlantic, bringing her expertise to New York's Upper East Side, where she established the Georgia Louise Atelier—an exclusive destination for high-end, non-invasive bespoke facials. Her treatments go beyond skincare, blending cutting-edge technology, advanced lifting techniques, and her signature magic hands to deliver skin that looks and feels sculpted, radiant, and effortlessly youthful.

She expanded her Atelier in 2025 with the launch of the new Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier in a new location on the Upper East Side. The Georgia Louise Beauty Longevity Atelier offers Medical and Beauty longevity concierge protocols for regenerative wellness, and delivers personalized treatments from sculpting facials, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, IV nutrient drips, aesthetic injectables, lymphatic drainage and exosome-infused therapies. The staff specializes in aging softly through clinically-proven protocols, cellular health optimization and precision aesthetic techniques.

SOURCE Aspen One