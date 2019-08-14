The Lockwood Group Once Again Recognized as an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockwood Group (Lockwood), a medical communications agency, has been recognized by Inc. magazine in their 2019 Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success and the place where future household names first make their mark. For the third year in a row, Lockwood has been a member of this elite group of companies.

The agency, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Matthew Schecter, is extremely proud of this distinction, which measures the company's growth over the past 3 years specifically. "Our industry is notoriously disruptive, and I am proud to see Lockwood maintain our positive momentum and growth not only over the past 3 years, but consistently since 2007; we are now one of the largest privately held medical communications companies. This is a testament to the remarkable medical communications professionals who go above and beyond for our clients and make this such an incredible place to work every day," said Schecter.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Oracle, Patagonia, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. "If your company is on the Inc. 5000, it's unparalleled recognition of your years of hard work and sacrifice," says Inc. editor in chief, James Ledbetter.

Lockwood collaborates with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, genetic, and medical device industries to identify effective, holistic, science-based strategies to address their objectives through medical communications. Over a third of Lockwood's 240 team members hold advanced scientific or medical degrees, and most work from where they live. This flexible structure provides better work-life balance, which in turn allows Lockwood to attract the best talent who facilitate their best work, and are more responsive to client needs wherever and whenever they do business.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every type of medical expert, healthcare practitioner, and decision maker. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With extensive experience in oncology, rare diseases, and all major therapeutic areas, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be US-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018.

