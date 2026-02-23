THE LOCKWOOD GROUP WELCOMES TOTAL HEALTH

Strengthening Leadership in Oncology Medical Education and Expanding Impact Across the Cancer Care Ecosystem

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lockwood Group, a global health care services and pharmaceutical communications organization, today announced the acquisition of Total Health (www.totalhealthoncology.com) the nation's leading provider of free, in-person oncology medical education for cancer care professionals. This strategic move enhances The Lockwood Group's educational offerings and deepens its commitment to delivering evidence-based clinical insights that improve patient care.

Total Health has built a robust portfolio of high-impact, free, continuing medical education (CME) programs and conferences that equip multidisciplinary oncology teams with the latest research and clinical strategies. Delivering more than 60 programs annually across virtual and in-person formats, Total Health plays a unique role as a leading provider of oncology education, including collaborations with leading national oncology organizations and extensive reach across the cancer care community, aligning closely with The Lockwood Group's mission to translate complex scientific data into actionable clinical and commercial strategies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah Louden, her Total Health team, and community to The Lockwood Group," said Matthew Schecter, Founder & CEO of The Lockwood Group. "Total Health has a distinguished legacy of empowering oncology clinicians with trusted, accessible education. Their expertise in scaling impactful educational experiences complements our integrated service capabilities and will meaningfully expand the ways we serve clinicians across the oncology landscape."

Founded by Sarah Louden, Total Health Oncology has established itself as a cornerstone organization in oncology education. Its portfolio of free programs, designed for physicians, nurses, pharmacists, and other cancer care providers, has set a standard for clinical excellence and lifelong learning in the oncology community. Total Health is widely recognized for convening high-caliber faculty and translating emerging data into practical, clinic-ready education for multidisciplinary teams.

"Joining forces with The Lockwood Group opens an exciting new chapter for Total Health," said Sarah Louden, Founder & CEO of Total Health Oncology. "Together, we will amplify our reach, innovate how oncology education is delivered, and continue to support clinicians with the tools they need to deliver exceptional patient care. This next chapter strengthens our ability to serve the oncology community while preserving what has always defined us—free access, clinical relevance, and a deep commitment to education that improves outcomes."

The acquisition further fortifies The Lockwood Group's leadership in oncology and medical education, adding to its strong portfolio of integrated communications, strategic consulting, and clinical insights services. With Total Health's deep expertise and broad educational footprint, The Lockwood Group will continue to expand access to high-quality, clinician-focused resources that advance clinical knowledge and support better decision-making across the cancer care continuum.

About The Lockwood Group

The Lockwood Group is a global health care services organization that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and health care companies to translate complex science into compelling, measurable strategies. With integrated capabilities spanning medical communications, clinical consulting, education, market access, and strategic engagement, The Lockwood Group delivers innovative solutions that drive clinical and commercial success. Learn more at www.thelockwoodgrp.com.

About Total Health

Total Health Oncology, accessible at www.TotalHealthOncology.com, is the leading provider of free oncology medical education in the United States. Through its comprehensive suite of CME programs and conferences, Total Health Oncology equips multidisciplinary cancer care teams with the latest clinical insights and research findings to enhance patient outcomes and support evidence-based practice.

