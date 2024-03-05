The Los Angeles Film School Alumni Shine with 28 Oscar Nominations Across Seven Films

Twelve alumni credited with their contributions to the 96th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Film School proudly welcomes another opportunity to spotlight the alumni who have contributed to several films nominated for awards at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards. Twelve alumni have been credited with work on seven remarkable films that collectively earned 28 Oscar nominations in films including "Barbie," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," "Killers of the Flower Moon," "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One," "Flamin' Hot," "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," and "American Fiction."

These nominations span various categories showcasing the talents of the school's graduates in the entertainment industry.

"Killers of the Flower Moon"- Alec Nickel (2014) served as the b camera second assistant on the film which received 10 nominations including "Best Picture."

(2014) served as the b camera second assistant on the film which received 10 nominations including "Best Picture." "Barbie"- Dana Morris (2005) served as camera operator on the film which received eight nominations including "Best Picture."

(2005) served as camera operator on the film which received eight nominations including "Best Picture." "American Fiction"- Merhnaz Mohabti (2014) served as ADR mixer, Christian Lainez (2009) served as boom operator, and Justin Garcia (2009) served as gaffer on the film which received five nominations including "Best Picture."

Merhnaz Mohabti (2014) served as ADR mixer, (2009) served as boom operator, and (2009) served as gaffer on the film which received five nominations including "Best Picture." "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"- Nathan Runyan (2022) served as previsualization production coordinator on the film which received two nominations including "Best Visual Effects."

(2022) served as previsualization production coordinator on the film which received two nominations including "Best Visual Effects." "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" - Lorin Fleming (2003) and Brittany Hites (2003) served as visualization editors and Alyssa Ulrich (2019) served as health and safety officer: additional photography on the film which received a nomination for "Best Visual Effects."

- (2003) and (2003) served as visualization editors and (2019) served as health and safety officer: additional photography on the film which received a nomination for "Best Visual Effects." "Flamin' Hot"- Philip Bladh (2008) served as production sound mixer on the film which received a nomination for "Best Original Song."

(2008) served as production sound mixer on the film which received a nomination for "Best Original Song." "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"- Daniel McNamara (2020) served as sound effects editor on the film which received a nomination for "Best Animated Feature Film."

The Los Angeles Film School takes immense pride in the achievements of its alumni, whose continued dedication, talent, and creativity continue to shape the industry through each of their individual contributions.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

