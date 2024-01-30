The Los Angeles Film School Proudly Celebrates Alumni Contributions to GRAMMY-Nominated Works

Los Angeles Film School alumni gear up for the music industry's biggest night with nominated projects by SZA, Carlos Vives, and Paramore

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording engineers and mixers Hector Castro, Andrés Borda, and Jhair Lazo made significant contributions to GRAMMY-nominated albums by SZA, Carlos Vives, and Paramore. The three are graduates of The Los Angeles Film School and eagerly await Sunday's 2024 GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Andrés Borda, 2011 Los Angeles Film School graduate and recording engineer and mixer for Carlos Vives’ 2023 album, “Escalona: Nunca Se Había Grabado Así” which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Tropical Latin Album.

Hector Castro is the recording engineer for SZA, who is the most GRAMMY-nominated artist of 2024. SZA's second album, "SOS," secured the singer an impressive nine nominations, including Album Of The Year, while her lead single, "Kill Bill," was nominated in both the Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories. A graduate of The Los Angeles Film School recording arts program in 2014, Castro exemplifies the high standard fostered by our institution and reinforces our commitment to nurturing exceptional talent in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, The Los Angeles Film School alum Andrés Borda was recording engineer and mixer for Carlos Vives' 2023 album, "Escalona: Nunca Se Había Grabado Así" which received a nomination for Best Tropical Latin Album. The album marks a 30-year journey back to Carlos' roots and to the milestone that established him as an ambassador of Colombian sound worldwide. Borda, a 2011 graduate, brought his expertise to the project, having spent seven years working side by side with Vives at GML Estudios in Bogotá, allowing him to play a crucial role in Vives' album.

"Creating this album was an amazing experience," said Borda. "It is a remarkable culmination of the time spent working side by side with Carlos Vives at GML Estudios in Bogotá."

Jhair Lazo, a 2012 graduate of the recording arts program at The Los Angeles Film School, played a role as the mixing engineer for the band Paramore, which received two GRAMMY nominations for their album, "This Is Why." The album is up for Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance.

The Los Angeles Film School takes pride in the accomplishments of its alumni, whose dedication, talent, and creativity continue to shape the entertainment industry. With three esteemed graduates involved in GRAMMY-nominated works by acclaimed artists SZA, Paramore, and Carlos Vives, our alumni showcase The Los Angeles Film School's legacy of excellence in the arts and entertainment.

