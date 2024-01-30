The Los Angeles Film School Proudly Celebrates Alumni Contributions to GRAMMY-Nominated Works

News provided by

The Los Angeles Film School

30 Jan, 2024, 08:30 ET

Los Angeles Film School alumni gear up for the music industry's biggest night with nominated projects by SZA, Carlos Vives, and Paramore

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recording engineers and mixers Hector Castro, Andrés Borda, and Jhair Lazo made significant contributions to GRAMMY-nominated albums by SZA, Carlos Vives, and Paramore. The three are graduates of The Los Angeles Film School and eagerly await Sunday's 2024 GRAMMY Awards ceremony.

Continue Reading
Andrés Borda, 2011 Los Angeles Film School graduate and recording engineer and mixer for Carlos Vives’ 2023 album, “Escalona: Nunca Se Había Grabado Así” which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Tropical Latin Album.
Hector Castro is the recording engineer for SZA, who is the most GRAMMY-nominated artist of 2024. SZA's second album, "SOS," secured the singer an impressive nine nominations, including Album Of The Year, while her lead single, "Kill Bill," was nominated in both the Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year categories. A graduate of The Los Angeles Film School recording arts program in 2014, Castro exemplifies the high standard fostered by our institution and reinforces our commitment to nurturing exceptional talent in the entertainment industry.

Additionally, The Los Angeles Film School alum Andrés Borda was recording engineer and mixer for Carlos Vives' 2023 album, "Escalona: Nunca Se Había Grabado Así" which received a nomination for Best Tropical Latin Album. The album marks a 30-year journey back to Carlos' roots and to the milestone that established him as an ambassador of Colombian sound worldwide. Borda, a 2011 graduate, brought his expertise to the project, having spent seven years working side by side with Vives at GML Estudios in Bogotá, allowing him to play a crucial role in Vives' album.

"Creating this album was an amazing experience," said Borda. "It is a remarkable culmination of the time spent working side by side with Carlos Vives at GML Estudios in Bogotá."

Jhair Lazo, a 2012 graduate of the recording arts program at The Los Angeles Film School, played a role as the mixing engineer for the band Paramore, which received two GRAMMY nominations for their album, "This Is Why." The album is up for Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance.

The Los Angeles Film School takes pride in the accomplishments of its alumni, whose dedication, talent, and creativity continue to shape the entertainment industry. With three esteemed graduates involved in GRAMMY-nominated works by acclaimed artists SZA, Paramore, and Carlos Vives, our alumni showcase The Los Angeles Film School's legacy of excellence in the arts and entertainment.

For more information on The Los Angeles Film School or The Los Angeles Recording School, visit lafilm.edu.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999 and offers entertainment-focused Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film Production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music Production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music Production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School

