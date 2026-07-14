The Los Angeles Film School Recognized in Filmmaker Magazine's 2026 Film School Guide

Marking the fourth consecutive year that the Hollywood-based institution earns a spot among leading film education programs.

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- -- The Los Angeles Film School has been included in Filmmaker Magazine's 2026 Film School Guide as part of their Summer Issue. The inclusion marks the fourth consecutive year The L.A. Film School has been recognized in the publication's annual guide.

Filmmaker Magazine's annual guide highlights educational institutions that prepare students for careers across the film and media industries. This year's edition explores the evolving landscape of film education and provides prospective students with insights into academic pathways, creative disciplines and career opportunities within the entertainment sector.

The L.A. Film School prepares students for careers across the entertainment industry through hands-on, industry-focused degree programs that emphasize practical experience and creative development. Students learn using professional tools, technologies and workflows while developing the skills needed to work in film, television, music and digital media. The institution's alumni network includes professionals whose work has been recognized by organizations such as the Academy Awards, Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards and Grammy Awards.

Today, the school continues to expand its academic offerings to meet the evolving needs of the entertainment industry, offering programs in Film Production, Digital Filmmaking, Animation, Audio Production, Music Production, Entertainment Business, Graphic Design, Media Communications and Writing for Film & TV, with options available both on campus in Hollywood and online.

To learn more about The L.A. Film School's recognition in Filmmaker Magazine's 2026 Film School Guide, visit the related article on the school's website. For additional information about degree programs and admissions, visit lafilm.edu.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

SOURCE The Los Angeles Film School