Five L.A. Film School Alumni Contribute to Eight Wins at the 68th Grammy Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alumni from The Los Angeles Film School and The Los Angeles Recording School contributed to five Grammy-nominated projects, and won eight awards at the 68th edition of the music industry's premier event.

Leading the group was Hector Castro (Recording Arts, 2014), who was individually nominated and won a Grammy for his work as an engineer on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's masterful collaboration, luther. The song won Record of the Year and Best Melodic Rap Performance, with Castro being recognized for Record of the Year.

Among the college's additional winning alumni, featured the following:

Marco Sonzini (Recording Arts, 2009) who contributed additional engineering for Lady Gaga's Mayhem , which won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Best Remixed Recording (Gesaffelstein)

, which won Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Dance Pop Recording, and Best Remixed Recording (Gesaffelstein) Yuki Ogino (Film 2006) for their work as Director of Production on the documentary Music By John Williams, which won Best Music Film

which won Best Music Film Oscar Cornejo (Music Production, 2019) working as an engineer on Tyla's PUSH 2 START , winning Best African Music Performance

, winning Best African Music Performance Anthony Vilchis (Recording Arts, 2018) who served as a Mixing Assistant on Eusexua by FKA twigs, which took home Best Dance/Electronic Album.

by FKA twigs, which took home Best Dance/Electronic Album. Travis Harrington (Audio 2018), who served as a producer on Rod Wave's track "Sinners", contributed to Sinners winning Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Los Angeles Film School and The Los Angeles Recording School are both so proud of the accomplishments and continued success of its alumni in the Entertainment Industry, leaving a lasting mark for future alumni to follow.

About The Los Angeles Film School

The Los Angeles Film School is an accredited higher education institution located in the heart of Hollywood. The school has served the community and its students since 1999. Offering both in-person or online-based learning programs, students can earn Bachelor of Science degrees in Animation, Audio Production, Digital Filmmaking, Entertainment Business, Film production, Graphic Design, Media Communications, Music production and Writing for Film & TV; and Associate of Science degrees in Audio Production, Music production, and Film. The campus facilities include the historic RCA Building at 6363 Sunset Blvd. and the studios at 6690 Sunset Blvd., where students have access to industry-standard equipment, editing labs, dub stages and recording studios.

The school's faculty of industry professionals have earned credits on major motion pictures, video games and music recordings. Numerous alumni have received awards at film festivals worldwide, engineered multi-platinum selling albums, and some credits include GRAMMY, Emmy and Oscar nominations and wins. The school is a VA-approved institution and accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).

For more information about The Los Angeles Film School, please visit: lafilm.edu or call 323.860.0789.

