The Loupe Hires Director of Buying and Merchandising While Continuing to See Strong Sales

News provided by

The Loupe

18 Jul, 2023, 08:10 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Loupe, curators of fine jewelry in the North Loop, delivers strong sales growth year-to-date, as they continue to invest behind their brands and customer demands.

For the first half of the fiscal year, retail sales for The Loupe increased over 22% compared to prior year. "We believe our business will remain robust because of our client focus. We're able to create unique and custom experiences for our clientele, whether in-store, or one-on-one, in-person, or at our events and pop-ups." said Kiki McMillan, owner of The Loupe.

The Loupe recently recruited Kiley Colombo as Director of Buying and Merchandising, further rounding out a sales team of brand experts and stylists. In her role, Colombo will be responsible for driving The Loupes' merchandising strategy and relationships with its jewelry artisan brands. Columbo's past buying and trend experience includes - Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, and Diane von Furstenberg.

As an independent retailer, who believes in the power of brick-and-mortar, The Loupe leverages direct dialogue and interactions to better understand their clients, while adapting to changes in the marketplace. "Geographically speaking, there is a seasonality factor with Minnesota experiencing four distinct seasons, which inherently effects what our clients gravitate towards. Overall, there is a sense of modesty in the Midwest, yet we have been pleasantly surprised by our men's business, our client's readiness to buy higher price points, and jewelry that is edgier, modern, and even avant-garde." said McMillan.

The Loupe's annual sales per square foot is one of the highest in the area – over $5,000 along with percentage increases of 200-500% in many of its collections. This is good news for existing or other complimentary brands looking to locate downtown Minneapolis, as physical stores are still vital, playing an important role in our neighborhoods and our economy.

About The Loupe
The Loupe www.theloupempls.com is here to curate a more artful interpretation of you. Fine jewelry collections from unique artisans, where every piece tells a story. Showcased exclusively in MartinPatrick3.

SOURCE The Loupe

