The LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G Returns to Cincinnati Uplifting Women in Sports, Business and Education

CINCINNATI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) today kicked off year three of their Game Changers program, an effort to advance women in sports, business and education in partnership with the LPGA tournament, Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

Kroger Queen City Championship Presented by P&G

"In year three of the Game Changers program, we are honored to have supported more than 400 women in pursuit of their academic and professional aspirations since we began, including awarding nearly $100,000 to students since the scholarship program began," said Kate Meyer, Kroger Health & Beauty Care Vice President. "Together with P&G, we are so proud to welcome more participants into the into the leadership program and empower even more scholars to pursue their dreams."

Game Changers includes the world-class leadership program, the Queen City Game Changers, to accelerate female advancement into executive leadership roles. It also features the Game Changers Scholarship program to support a diverse group of women seeking advanced degrees in business and liberal arts.

In the first two years of the program, the Queen City Game Changers leadership program graduated over 260 women from corporate and entrepreneurial backgrounds, with 25% of corporate participants earning promotions and numerous entrepreneurs growing their businesses while gaining access to corporate collaborations.

The 2024 Game Changers scholarship program presented by The Kroger Foundation and Always® Brand this year will award 23 female students from each community that Kroger serves with a $2,000 scholarship. All honorees will be recognized at ceremonies held during the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G.

The LPGA's Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G will tee off on Thursday, September 19 at TPC River's Bend and host many of the world's top golfers. The Championship will conclude on Sunday with an award ceremony honoring the tournament winner live on Golf Channel.

"We are so proud to showcase how Cincinnati is a great place to work, live, raise a family, and enjoy world-class events like the Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G," said Pat Cady, P&G Sales Senior Vice President. "In our first three years, it's incredible to see how the impact of the Game Changers program has grown to empower women not only here in Cincinnati, but also across the country."

P&G and Kroger Activations at the 2024 Queen City Championship

Kroger and P&G have added a number of new and enhanced fan activation stations and player/caddie amenities. Brands from every P&G category will be represented at the tournament, including:

Pampers Family Center and Changing Stations will include a mom's room, changing stations for parents, and an area where parents can take a break with their kids from the day and enjoy fun activities under the supervision of qualified daycare experts. Again this year, additional changing stations will be available throughout the tournament grounds for added convenience for families to enjoy the tournament, no matter where they are on the course.

will include a mom's room, changing stations for parents, and an area where parents can take a break with their kids from the day and enjoy fun activities under the supervision of qualified daycare experts. Again this year, additional changing stations will be available throughout the tournament grounds for added convenience for families to enjoy the tournament, no matter where they are on the course. Gillette and Gillette Venus Junior Day , September 21 .

, . Fabric Care brands will sponsor the caddie bibs, starting tents and the Tuesday Night Hole-in-One Challenge.

brands will sponsor the caddie bibs, starting tents and the Tuesday Night Hole-in-One Challenge. Bounty will sponsor the caddie program and help the caddies keep the golfers' equipment clean and dry throughout the tournament.

will sponsor the caddie program and help the caddies keep the golfers' equipment clean and dry throughout the tournament. Olay is the sponsor of the public viewing deck in the Fan Zone.

is the sponsor of the public viewing deck in the Fan Zone. Home Care brands will sponsor the volunteer program. Approximately 700 volunteers are needed to make the tournament run smoothly, and their time and great work is immensely appreciated by organizers and fans.

brands will sponsor the volunteer program. Approximately 700 volunteers are needed to make the tournament run smoothly, and their time and great work is immensely appreciated by organizers and fans. Hair Care brands will sponsor Beauty on the Green in the Fan Zone.

brands will sponsor Beauty on the Green in the Fan Zone. Crest will sponsor the Crest Smile 360 photo booth, also in the Fan Zone.

will sponsor the Crest Smile 360 photo booth, also in the Fan Zone. Charmin is the sponsor of Hole #2 and will be in the Fan Zone.

is the sponsor of Hole #2 and will be in the Fan Zone. Secret Deodorant will sponsor Autograph Alley where fans can get autographs from some of their favorite players.

will sponsor Autograph Alley where fans can get autographs from some of their favorite players. Zevo is the sponsor of the Family of the Day.

is the sponsor of the Family of the Day. Kroger is the sponsor of the Freshest Putt in the Fan Zone.

is the sponsor of the Freshest Putt in the Fan Zone. Kroger's Our Brands will sponsor Concessions and Family Meal Deal, ensuring affordability for families at the concession stands.

will sponsor Concessions and Family Meal Deal, ensuring affordability for families at the concession stands. Kroger Kroji Mascots will be present on select days to engage with fans through photo ops and unique one-on-one experiences.

About the Kroger Queen City Championship

The Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G is owned and operated by Excel Sports Management, a marketing and management agency that also operates the Mizuho Americas Open and Capital One's The Match. For more information, visit www.queencitylpga.com.

